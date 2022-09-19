Dealing with A cheating Boyfriend

Photo by Mikhail Nilov

When you find out your boyfriend's been cheating on you, it can be hard to know how to handle the situation. You might feel like you're going crazy and that you'll never be able to trust anyone again. It's normal to feel hurt, angry, and confused. And while it can be tempting to try to seek revenge or make the other person feel as bad as you do, this is not a healthy way to cope with the situation. But there is a way to move past this and find love again—and it's not as hard as you think. I know, I know: it seems like there's no way to deal with a cheating boyfriend. It hurts too much. You're angry and sad, and the idea of moving on seems impossible.

First, don't blame yourself. Your boyfriend was in control of his own actions when he cheated, and nothing that happened between the two of you led him to do so. It's easy to get caught up in the idea that if only he'd listened or cared more about your relationship, this wouldn't have happened—but that isn't true. He made his own decisions and chose not to be faithful to you. It's important for you not to take on any guilt or shame about what happened because it isn't your fault!

But here's the thing: you have to move on. There's no way around it—not if you want to find real love again.

So let's talk about how to deal with a cheating boyfriend.

First of all, detach from your emotions as much as possible. Don't think of yourself as a victim or a martyr; just observe yourself objectively and try not to get lost in your feelings. If this is hard for you, write them down in a journal so that you can see them clearly and not get lost in them. It may be hard at first because we're naturally wired for attachment and connection with others—but learning how to detach from something so painful can actually be helpful in moving forward from what's happened between you both. Remember: You are not responsible for his choices or actions; those were solely his own responsibility.

Next comes forgiveness—not for him, but for yourself! Forgive yourself for being hurt by his actions and forgive him for being selfish enough to cheat on someone who loved him so much. Even though he cheated on you, it doesn't mean that he doesn't love you or care about your feelings at all; it just means that he made a mistake and needs some time to figure out how to own up to it and make amends with those around him who have been affected by his actions (including himself). This doesn't mean you have to still stay with him. If you choose to walk away, then do unapologetically. You deserve better than that!

Finally, you need to find love again! You can do it! It may feel impossible right now, but trust me: there are tons of amazing people out there waiting for someone like YOU!

I know how you feel. When someone I know found out her boyfriend was cheating on her, she felt like the world had ended. Her heart was broken, and she didn't know how to move forward from that pain.

But here's what she told me she learned: there is a way forward from heartbreak, and it's not by staying stuck in a place of anger or sadness. It's about learning to detach yourself from the situation and then forgiving your ex for hurting you—and then moving on with your life.

Another step is to get some perspective. You may be feeling so angry and hurt right now that you can't see beyond this moment in time. But trust me, if you take a step back, you'll realize that there are bigger things at stake than just your relationship with this guy—and they're worth fighting for!

What you should be doing for yourself at this point in time is to;

1. Take care of yourself. If your partner has cheated on you, that means he or she doesn't see your needs as important—so don't make yourself any less of an important priority than before by forgetting about your own well-being. Eat well, get plenty of sleep, and exercise regularly so that you'll be in a better mood overall and better equipped to deal with whatever comes next.

2. Seek support from family and friends. Don't hesitate to reach out if you find yourself struggling with feelings of loneliness or depression—your loved ones want nothing more than for things to go back to normal again! They may also have some great advice for handling this situation in a healthy way (and they'll likely be very glad that they're there for support).

3. Focus on positive affirmations and self-care behaviors rather than negative thoughts about what happened between the two of you.

4. Give yourself time, you'll bounce back, stronger and better.