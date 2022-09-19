Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?

Penned It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227NP1_0i0M9ZRj00
Photo by cottonbro

We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy.

And we're going to talk about abuse, and how it can happen in so many different ways—and how we can stop it. We'll be talking about how you can break up with someone who doesn't treat you right, and we'll be talking about ways we can all work together to make sure everyone has good self-esteem and feels like they are worthy of love.

The love you give is the love you get.

It's a phrase that's been said throughout the years, but it holds true. When you give love, it comes back to you. Whether that means you're being respected and treated well by your partner, or if you're giving yourself the time and space to be happy.

But what happens when things go awry? When someone who was supposed to make you feel safe instead abuses their power over your life? What happens when your mental health takes a hit because of something someone else did? How do we heal from that?

We've all been there. We've all felt broken after abuse or heartbreak or loss of self-esteem—and the worst part is that most of us have had no idea how to fix ourselves after it all went wrong. We didn't know how to move on and move forward, which made it even harder for us to feel like we were moving at all.

But as we've grown up, we've realized there are ways to heal our hearts—and they start with treating ourselves well. If someone else isn't treating us well, why should we treat ourselves badly? If someone else has abused our trust or damaged our self-esteem through words, how do you trust someone again?

Love is a beautiful thing. It can be the foundation for a happy and healthy life. But what happens when love turns into abuse? What happens when the person you love—the person you thought would always have your back—turns around and hurts you?

For many people, the experience of being in an abusive relationship can leave them feeling like they don’t deserve love or respect. They may feel that they are somehow to blame for the abuse they experienced, that they did something wrong or made their partner angry on purpose. This is not true! You are not responsible for someone else’s behavior.

If anyone—even a loved one—hurts you physically or emotionally, it is never okay. If this happens to you, please reach out for help; there are many resources available to support people who have been abused by their partners or loved ones.

No one is perfect. Sometimes, we make mistakes. Sometimes, we hurt others. Everyone deserves respect and to be treated kindly, even if they don't treat us that way.

Sometimes we get so caught up in our own lives that we forget how much pain other people are in. We have to remember to be kind and considerate of other people's feelings, even if they aren't kind or considerate of ours.

Mental health is important—for everyone! Your mental health affects your physical health, which affects your relationships with other people, which affects everything else in your life! If you're feeling depressed or anxious, talk to someone about it! There are tons of resources available online or even in person through schools and churches and other organizations near you where you can seek help for mental wellness issues like depression or anxiety disorders or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

If nothing else works for you then there are also medications that can help manage these conditions so that you feel better. It's important not only for your own well-being but also for those around you because having a healthy mind means being able to function well enough.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Love# Relationship# Heart Break# Dating# Mindset

Comments / 1

Published by

Bringing transparent information about interesting, entertaining and complete news for readers like you.

N/A
204 followers

More from Penned It

Mold Yourself To Perfection.

Even while everyone aspires to be their best self, few people truly follow through. When it comes to attaining success, pursuing our aspirations, and leading passionate, meaningful lives, we are often our own greatest adversaries. Unaware self-destruction occurs in certain people, but it also occurs in others who are aware of it but lack the skills or knowledge to change.

Read full story

Self-Love As A Daily Therapy

If you consider your body to be an energy source, it becomes clear why we must replenish our energy each day. Many of us display robotic behavior. We empty the tank and then expect to still be tolerant, patient, and kind to everyone else. Have you ever had back discomfort from bending over backward to aid others? Although it might not physically hurt, repeatedly putting your own needs last has a negative impact on your overall well-being since it causes emotional agony. You should prioritize taking care of yourself instead!

Read full story

Era Of Donald Trump

The previous president of the United States of America was Donald Trump. In a surprising upset against the Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump was elected to office on November 8, 2016.

Read full story
78 comments

Mental Health: In The Dating Game...

Is it the way you feel when your partner holds your hand? Is it the way your heart beats faster when they text you? Is it the way you can't wait to see them again after a long day apart?

Read full story

Managing Diabetes and Living A Normal Life

Diabetes is a serious disease that can be life-threatening if not managed properly. The number of diabetic cases being recorded is growing, and that's scary. Diabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, and amputations. It also affects people of all ages and backgrounds—including you!

Read full story

Dealing With The Trauma Of Having A Cheating Partner

When you find out your partner is cheating on you, it can be devastating. You feel like the person who has been closest to you has betrayed your trust in the worst way possible. It's scary and confusing, and it'll feel like your entire world has been turned upside down. You may feel heartbroken, betrayed, and angry—and those feelings are all valid. It's hard to think about moving on from this experience and finding love again, but that doesn't mean it isn't possible.

Read full story
24 comments

An Icon: Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch in British history. She has reigned for 70 years, during which time she saw the country through many incredible changing times and events in the world. She experienced war and peace, economic growth and recession, technological advances, and cultural shifts. From the rise of the internet and computers to the fall of communism and the end of apartheid. She is also one of only two female monarchs who have been crowned in their own right (the other being Queen Victoria).

Read full story

Dealing with A cheating Boyfriend

When you find out your boyfriend's been cheating on you, it can be hard to know how to handle the situation. You might feel like you're going crazy and that you'll never be able to trust anyone again. It's normal to feel hurt, angry, and confused. And while it can be tempting to try to seek revenge or make the other person feel as bad as you do, this is not a healthy way to cope with the situation. But there is a way to move past this and find love again—and it's not as hard as you think. I know, I know: it seems like there's no way to deal with a cheating boyfriend. It hurts too much. You're angry and sad, and the idea of moving on seems impossible.

Read full story
8 comments

A Man In Love

This article will talk about how to know if a guy loves you. It will also include some tips on how to tell if he's in love with you. 1) He cares about your opinion: If he really likes you, he'll be concerned about what you think of him. He will want to know what you think of his clothes, his job, and even the movie that he picked out for you both to watch together.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy