A Review of James Patterson’s Latest Celebrity Collaboration—Run, Rose, Run

While I haven’t read all of James Patterson’s books, the ones that I have read were great. And I’ve always loved Dolly Parton, as a musician, as an actress, and as a person. So when I saw that they were teaming up to publish a book, I was beyond excited.

I picked up Run, Rose, Run after enduring a painful two-year period where I finished no books, aside from required reading for my graduate degree. Books have been a part of my life since, well, even before I was born. My mom and dad used to tell me that they would read books to me while I was still in the womb. Books shaped so much of who I am today. And so going for years without reading left me feeling disconnected from a very special part of myself. I will be forever grateful for Run, Rose, Run for pulling me out of my reader funk.

For those unfamiliar, below is the blurb:

Every song tells a story.

She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her.

She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past.

Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.

From the opening, Run, Rose, Run holds the reader captive. An intriguing hook in its opening chapter provides the overarching plot that is delicately woven throughout the story.

The chapters are short and compelling, making it difficult to put the book down. However, what compels the reader is a little different than what you normally encounter with a thriller. Many thrillers dangle the reader on the edge of a cliff at the end of every chapter. This is not the case with Run, Rose, Run. Here, the characters and their intertwining stories propel the story more than the mystery presented at the opening.

I won’t lie and say that I wasn’t a little disappointed that the book didn’t offer the same action-packed thrill that I am used to experiencing, but the impeccable character development of not just one but all of the characters was what made this book a win for me. However, that’s not to say that there weren’t thrilling moments because there were, they were simply a less prominent part of the story’s landscape.

The book follows the story of AnnieLee Keyes, an aspiring country singer, on her journey to make it big in Nashville while also outrunning her past. Along the way, she meets Ethan Blake, a country musician and singer, and Ruthanna Ryder, a retired country superstar.

The intersecting stories of AnnieLee, Ethan, and Ruthanna, are inspired by much of Dolly’s own experiences navigating the music industry, particularly the early years. And this is just one of the many reasons why the characters pop right off the page — authenticity. They feel like real people based on real experiences, so you can’t help but become invested in their stories.

I chose to listen to the audiobook version since I knew Dolly Parton would be narrating at least one of the roles. I highly recommend the audiobook version of Patterson’s celebrity novels. They usually have a large group of voiceover actors to bring the story to life.

The main character, AnnieLee Keyes, is narrated by country singer Kelsea Ballerini. Dolly Parton narrates the character Ruthanna Ryder, and Ethan Blake is narrated by actor and award-winning narrator James Fouhey. They are joined by established narrator Soneela Nankani, and others.

The audiobook version was produced impeccably. Some people have a hard time following characters that are narrated by different people, so if this is something that would distract you, you may wish to read the book instead. For me, the distinct character voices make it easier to connect a voice with a person.

There was one nit I had about the production, however. With two singers serving as the prominent narrators, I expected the songs that were written by AnnieLee Keyes and Ruthanna Ryder to be sung to the reader, as opposed to the lyrics simply being read.

The ending of Run, Rose, Run arrives faster than I expected, as the short, compelling chapters kept me hungrily turning. The mystery presented in the opening is answered as the reader nears the ending. It is also at this point that the speed of the story begins to mimic that of normal thrillers, with new questions and details being presented with nearly every turn.

The “big reveal,” if I am being completely honest, wasn’t all that riveting. At least not as much as I had hoped and anticipated it to be. But as I mentioned earlier, this had virtually no impact on whether I came away loving the story. I laughed, smiled, bit my lip in anticipation, and cried. I went on a wild journey with three new friends and loved every minute of it.

The story has some thrilling elements, a little romance, and a pretty hearty serving of comedy. Dolly’s amazing storytelling capabilities were on full display in this entertaining novel. I truly hope this isn’t the last piece of fiction we see from her. I wouldn’t mind seeing her write a holiday romantic comedy.

Should you read it? If you are looking for a traditional, action-packed thriller and care less about detailed character development, this may not be the book for you. However, if you love a great story with a cast of great characters, I can’t recommend this one enough.