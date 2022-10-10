Basics Of Story-Telling

Pen It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4We7vz_0iTDeDoy00
Image by Dorota Kudyba from Pixabay

People have always told stories to each other. You could say we structure the world through stories. However, storytelling is a skill, and no story tells us emotions. A good story is made up of certain elements that can be combined to build stories that are touching, entertaining, engaging, and educational. How, then, are such stories born?

1. The theme of the story

The theme of the story is like the ultimate truth that the story is basically telling. Thus, a theme is not, for example, a product or thing to be advertised on video, not the course of events, nor the feeling that the viewer wants to evoke. The theme has a deeper meaning than what you want to say about it—for example, inequality, jealousy, or hope for a better world. The theme of the story should be thought through carefully and in such a way that it touches exactly the desired target group. Then it becomes something that people can identify with.

2. The plot of the story

The plot of the story means the course of events. However, the plot consists not only of successive events but also of the causes and effects of the events. All events must have some connection to each other, and from them, the plot of the story is built. In a commercial, the plot often has very little time to develop. For example, on YouTube and Facebook, viewers may click away after just a few seconds. In a short time, the plot and the arc of the story must be built from the beginning through the center to the end, the viewer must believe and identify with the characters in the story, and the ultimate purpose must also be brought out. On the other hand, in commercial films, it is not necessary to construct the plot in the same way as in feature films, for example. It may be a moment

Example: Fazer’s Blue The Most Important Love Ad tells the story of the protagonist’s life successfully and authentically in a short time. The story has a structure very much in line with the traditional cinematic arc of drama; a clear start, center, and end. (Design SEK, production: Front Desk and Humina).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write motivational articles that speaks on how to develop successful relationship in spite of challenging situations .While also providing readers like you with clear information on news that is engaging, amusing, and comprehensive.

N/A
192 followers

More from Pen It

Remember Lessons in Class Better

Being a student means having an obligation to remember lessons. By remembering the lesson, you can master the lesson so that during the exam you can work on the questions provided.

Read full story

It Is Not a Hopeless Circumstance.

To overcome your anxieties, you must have the courage to change. Being courageous and professing a strong positive affirmation does not mean that you will not occasionally have anxiety; rather, it means that you will always have the strength to face them. Are you being told by that voice that you won't be able to endure this? Accept it! Do it! And express your concern that your willpower will always outweigh it.

Read full story
1 comments

Self Improvement Starts From Within

Everyone wants to be their best version of themselves, but few people actually do it. We are frequently our own worst enemies when it comes to achieving success, going after our dreams, and living passionate, fulfilling lives. Some people engage in unconscious self-destruction, but it can also happen to people who are aware of it but lack the ability or knowledge to make a change.

Read full story

Global Warming: The Result of Industrialization

Since 1880, there has been an increase in global average temperatures, which is known as global warming. Scientists concur that human activity, including burning fossil fuels (coal and oil), makes the situation worse and that the greenhouse effect is directly to blame for this warming. If this trend continues, scientists predict that sea levels will rise and people living near the ocean will be threatened by floods.

Read full story
4 comments

Once Upon A Time "A Shy Orator"

I've done the following things to get over my shyness and gain greater self-assurance in public. When I have to talk authoritatively in front of a huge audience, I become shy. I concentrated on making sure the points were clear in my mind so that they would be clear for the audience as well, rather than thinking about how they would assess me.

Read full story

Psychological Maturity (EQ)

Your EQ determines how you express and manage your emotions. Effective communication, empathy for others, overcoming obstacles, and conflict resolution are all skills that people with high EQ frequently possess. Because of this, having a high EQ is crucial.

Read full story

Interesting and Engaging Teaching Makes Learning Easier.

Students’ motivation in learning is influenced by how teachers instruct them. According to a study, pupils would enjoy studying more if they are in a good mood. The enjoyable learning process has a lot of advantages. ranging from the desire to study longer to accepting learning materials that are simple to understand (this fun learning can be done by increasing dopamine, endorphins, and oxygen in the brain.

Read full story
1 comments

Deforestation of Amazon Rainforest.

The biggest tropical rainforest in the world is the Amazon. The word “rainforest” refers to an area with abundant rainfall and a high level of biodiversity. The Amazon covers 8,500,000 km2 of land and is home to 10% of the world’s biodiversity. As of 2016, rainforests covered only about 6 percent of the Earth’s land surface.

Read full story
1 comments

An Enemy Called Friend- FRENEMY!

Friendship is a relationship that can enrich our lives in so many ways. It can play a key role in our personal growth and happiness. We all know that having a true friend is very important, but the truth is that it’s not an easy task to find a friend whom you can trust.

Read full story
1 comments

What Do You Define as Love?

We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly. Love is a feeling that you experience deep inside your soul and that you are unable to articulate to anyone.

Read full story
5 comments

Mold Yourself To Perfection.

Even while everyone aspires to be their best self, few people truly follow through. When it comes to attaining success, pursuing our aspirations, and leading passionate, meaningful lives, we are often our own greatest adversaries. Unaware self-destruction occurs in certain people, but it also occurs in others who are aware of it but lack the skills or knowledge to change.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy