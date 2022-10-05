Once Upon A Time "A Shy Orator"

Photo by Sonnie Hiles on Unsplash

I've done the following things to get over my shyness and gain greater self-assurance in public.

1). Focus

When I have to talk authoritatively in front of a huge audience, I become shy. I concentrated on making sure the points were clear in my mind so that they would be clear for the audience as well, rather than thinking about how they would assess me.

2. Compare my gains and losses.

If you're nervous about giving a presentation in front of your class, try weighing your fear of public speaking against your worry of failing the class. Which does appear scarier?

3) Suppress my fears

Being anxious is OK, but being afraid is something else. Keep in mind that fear is a poor indicator of how we need to behave. Step by step, keep your attention on what you need from each scenario. Amazingly, the experience itself may enhance your confidence.

4. I don't care what other people think.

I keep reminding myself that it is none of my business what other people think of me. I find that to be a really important thing, and it requires practice. I always remind myself that just because someone has something bad to say about me doesn't mean I have to take it seriously.

5. I simply proceed with it.

I make an effort to remind myself that feeling bashful is fleeting when it occurs. It could be intimidating but I just do it anyway!

I try to concentrate on what I'm doing and simply finish it. I make an effort to dismiss any sensations of anxiety or overload and keep my attention on what I'm doing.

Why not give my tricks a try now that you are aware of them?