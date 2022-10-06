Psychological Maturity (EQ)

Your EQ determines how you express and manage your emotions.
Effective communication, empathy for others, overcoming obstacles, and conflict resolution are all skills that people with high EQ frequently possess. Because of this, having a high EQ is crucial.
IQ and EQ: What’s the difference?
As is known, being the smartest person does not guarantee you will be the most prosperous person in life. You may be familiar with individuals who excel in the classroom but lack social skills, making them unproductive in both their professional and personal lives. Intellectual intelligence (IQ) is not enough to automatically succeed in life.
Although your IQ can aid in your college application, emotional intelligence, often known as EQ, is what will enable you to handle the pressure and emotions associated with your final examinations.
Together, IQ and EQ exist, and when they complement one another, they work best. So, improving EQ is just as crucial as improving IQ.
- How well you succeed at work or school: You may flourish in your profession, lead and inspire others, and get over social issues at work with the aid of emotional intelligence. In fact, many firms now utilize EQ tests before hiring candidates because they believe that emotional intelligence is just as crucial as technical skills when it comes to evaluating future workers.
- Physical fitness: It's likely that you can't manage stress if you can't manage your emotions. Serious health issues may result from this. Unmanaged stress may lead to a rise in blood pressure, suppression of the immune system, an increase in the risk of heart attack and stroke, as well as an acceleration of the aging process. Learning stress management techniques is the first step in developing emotional intelligence.
- Mental wellness: Stress and unchecked emotions can also negatively impact your mental health, leaving you more susceptible to sadness and anxiety. You run the danger of not being able to forge solid relationships, which can leave you feeling lonely and alienated if you are unable to comprehend your emotions, feel at ease with them, or manage them.
