Psychological Maturity (EQ)

Your EQ determines how you express and manage your emotions.

Photo by Dane Deaner on Unsplash

Effective communication, empathy for others, overcoming obstacles, and conflict resolution are all skills that people with high EQ frequently possess. Because of this, having a high EQ is crucial.

IQ and EQ: What’s the difference?



As is known, being the smartest person does not guarantee you will be the most prosperous person in life. You may be familiar with individuals who excel in the classroom but lack social skills, making them unproductive in both their professional and personal lives. Intellectual intelligence (IQ) is not enough to automatically succeed in life.

Although your IQ can aid in your college application, emotional intelligence, often known as EQ, is what will enable you to handle the pressure and emotions associated with your final examinations.

Together, IQ and EQ exist, and when they complement one another, they work best. So, improving EQ is just as crucial as improving IQ.