What Do You Define as Love?

Image by Karen Warfel from Pixabay

We experience a range of feelings when we fall in love. Compassion, caring, companionship, and even lust are some examples. All other feelings are subsumed by the emotion of love. You experience both joy and sorrow when you are in love. It is an emotional roller coaster that causes your heart to beat both quickly and slowly. Love is a feeling that you experience deep inside your soul and that you are unable to articulate to anyone.

Depending on who you ask, love may mean many different things. While some believe that love is simply lusting after someone, others believe that love may mean loving someone more than anything else in this world.

Some believe that true love is when you go through all of the hardships and breakups yet still manage to remain resilient until you find that one special person who transforms your life. While others believe that true love is when someone allows them to take advantage of them. There are people who like to use other people's emotions to their benefit (which seems wrong to me, but that's their school of thought).

Depending on how individuals interpret it, love may mean different things. Others believe that love isn't just romantic. When you lose someone you love, it can be very sad. You feel as if a piece of your heart and soul has been snatched from you, and there is nothing you can do about it but carry on with your life without them.

What does love mean to you?