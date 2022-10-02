Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?

Pen It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227NP1_0iI3Cp1E00
Photo by cottonbro

We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy. And we're going to talk about abuse, and how it can happen in so many different ways—and how we can stop it. We'll be talking about how you can break up with someone who doesn't treat you right, and we'll be talking about ways we can all work together to make sure everyone has good self-esteem and feels like they are worthy of love.

The love you give is the love you get.

It's a phrase that's been said throughout the years, but it holds true. When you give love, it comes back to you. Whether that means you're being respected and treated well by your partner, or if you're giving yourself the time and space to be happy. But what happens when things go awry?

When someone who was supposed to make you feel safe instead abuses their power over your life? What happens when your mental health takes a hit because of something someone else did? How do we heal from that? We've all been there. We've all felt broken after abuse or heartbreak or loss of self-esteem—and the worst part is that most of us have had no idea how to fix ourselves after it all went wrong.

We didn't know how to move on and move forward, which made it even harder for us to feel like we were moving at all. But as we've grown up, we've realized there are ways to heal our hearts—and they start with treating ourselves well. If someone else isn't treating us well, why should we treat ourselves badly? If someone else has abused our trust or damaged our self-esteem through words, how do you trust someone again?

Love is a beautiful thing. It can be the foundation for a happy and healthy life. But what happens when love turns into abuse? What happens when the person you love—the person you thought would always have your back—turns around and hurts you? For many people, the experience of being in an abusive relationship can leave them feeling like they don’t deserve love or respect. They may feel that they are somehow to blame for the abuse they experienced, that they did something wrong or made their partner angry on purpose.

This is not true!

You are not responsible for someone else’s behavior. If anyone—even a loved one—hurts you physically or emotionally, it is never okay. If this happens to you, please reach out for help; there are many resources available to support people who have been abused by their partners or loved ones. No one is perfect. Sometimes, we make mistakes. Sometimes, we hurt others. Everyone deserves respect and to be treated kindly, even if they don't treat us that way.

Sometimes we get so caught up in our own lives that we forget how much pain other people are in. We have to remember to be kind and considerate of other people's feelings, even if they aren't kind or considerate of ours. Mental health is important—for everyone!

Your mental health affects your physical health, which affects your relationships with other people, which affects everything else in your life! If you're feeling depressed or anxious, talk to someone about it! There are tons of resources available online or even in person through schools and churches and other organizations near you where you can seek help for mental wellness issues like depression or anxiety disorders or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

If nothing else works for you then there are also medications that can help manage these conditions so that you feel better. It's important not only for your own well-being but also for those around you because having a healthy mind means being able to function well enough.

