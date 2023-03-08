Detroit, MI

Searching for The "D": A Girl's Journey Through Detroit's Dating Scene

Pen 2 Paper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xha8s_0lBFUjTL00
Searching for The "D": A Girl's Journey Through Detroit's Dating ScenePhoto byFinn HackshawonUnsplash

The sun was beating down on the concrete jungle of Detroit, and the only thing hotter than the weather was the burning desire of a young girl looking for love. She had scoured the city, from the Motown Museum to the Detroit Institute of Arts, but all she had found was disappointment and heartbreak. But she wasn't about to give up. No sir, not this girl.

She was a fighter, a tough cookie, and a real Detroit girl through and through. She knew that the road to love was never easy, especially in a city like this, but she was determined to keep going. And so she did.

She went to the Greektown Casino, hoping to find her Prince Charming at the slot machines. But all she found was a bunch of old ladies with their cigarettes and their oxygen tanks, coughing up a lung and clutching onto their coins like they were life itself. She quickly moved on.

Next up was the Eastern Market, where she hoped to find a rugged, blue-collar man who could sweep her off her feet. But all she found were sweaty guys in overalls, selling produce and trying to haggle her for a few extra bucks. She quickly moved on.

Finally, she went to the Detroit RiverWalk, hoping to find a romantic stroll along the water with a handsome man by her side. But all she found were joggers, cyclists, and tourists taking selfies. She quickly moved on.

Feeling dejected and alone, she found herself sitting on a bench in Campus Martius Park. And that's when it happened. She saw him. He was walking towards her, and her heart skipped a beat. He was tall, dark, and handsome, with a chiseled jawline and a killer smile. He was the man of her dreams, the one she had been waiting for all her life.

She tried to play it cool, but she knew that she had to make a move. And so she did. She got up from the bench and walked towards him, hoping that he would notice her. And he did.

"Hi there," she said, trying to sound casual.

"Hello," he replied, his voice smooth as silk.

And that's when it happened. They fell in love, right there in the middle of Campus Martius Park. It was like something out of a movie, something that only happens in fairy tales.

They went on a date that night, to a little Italian restaurant in Corktown. They talked and laughed and shared their hopes and dreams. And they knew that they were meant to be together.

As their relationship blossomed, they explored all that Detroit had to offer. They attended Tigers games at Comerica Park, danced the night away at music festivals in Hart Plaza, and strolled through the colorful street art murals in Eastern Market.

They even took a romantic ride on the Detroit Princess Riverboat, watching the city lights sparkle on the water as they held hands and whispered sweet nothings to each other.

But it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows. They faced their fair share of challenges, from navigating the city's pothole-ridden streets to dealing with the occasional rude Detroit driver. But they faced those challenges together, with grit and determination, just like the city they loved.

And through it all, they knew that they had found something special. They had found love in Detroit, and they were never going to let it go.

So if you're a young girl looking for love in Detroit, don't give up hope. Keep searching, keep fighting, and keep believing. Because love is out there, waiting for you, just like it was waiting for our heroine in this story.

And who knows, maybe you'll find your own tall, dark, and handsome man in Campus Martius Park. Or maybe you'll find him in a cozy café in Midtown, or at a live music venue in Greektown. The point is, you never know where love will find you. So keep your eyes open, your heart ready, and your sense of humor intact. Because in Detroit, anything is possible.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# HerStory# Detroit# Lifestyle# Local News# Women

Comments / 5

Published by

Content creator based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Grand Rapids, MI
697 followers

More from Pen 2 Paper

Grand Rapids, MI

"The Rise of Crime in Grand Rapids: A Call to Action"

As a self-proclaimed "witty but gritty" writer, it is my pleasure to report on the current state of crime in Grand Rapids. Now, I know what you're thinking: "Crime? In GR?" But don't be fooled by the quaint downtown and charming riverfront. There's a darkness lurking beneath the surface, and it's not just the algae.

Read full story
15 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

"One Woman's Dream of Starting a Business in Grand Rapids Comes to Fruition with Furry Friends Mobile Grooming"

As the sun rises over Grand Rapids, a young girl wakes up with a dream. Her dream is to start her own business, to be her own boss, and to make a difference in the world. She knows it won't be easy, but she's determined to make it happen.

Read full story

"Dognapped! Pet Owners Need to Protect Their Furry Friend"

Good afternoon, dear readers. Today we shall discuss a topic that has been the cause of much heartbreak and consternation amongst dog lovers everywhere. Yes, we are talking about the scourge of dog theft.

Read full story
Michigan State

"Michigan's stunning photography locations you didn't know existed!"

Michigan. Oh, Michigan. The land of the Great Lakes, the birthplace of the automobile, and home to some of the most breathtaking scenery in the country. And as a photographer, there's no better place to capture that beauty than right here in the Wolverine State.

Read full story
Michigan State

"The Top Picks for Raising Kids in Michigan: Where to Call Home in the Great Lakes State"

When it comes to raising kids, the state of Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the vibrant cities, there's something for everyone. But let's be honest, not all places are created equal. Some towns are downright dull, while others are havens of happiness and education. So, after extensive research (and a lot of coffee), I've compiled a list of the best places to raise kids in Michigan.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

"Why Michigan is the Unexpected Retirement Destination You Need to Consider"

Greetings, fellow Michiganders! As we approach our golden years, one question looms large in our minds: Where should we retire? Well, fear not, my dear retirees, for I have scoured the state of Michigan to find the absolute best places to spend your sunset years. And let me tell you, folks, these places are so good, they'll make you forget all about your arthritis and adult diapers.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Leading the Charge for Women's Rights and Equality

For over two decades, Diana DeGette has been a shining light in the often murky world of American politics. As the United States Representative for Colorado's 1st congressional district, she has tirelessly fought for her constituents and made countless contributions to her community.

Read full story
Denver, CO

A Trailblazer for Women in Theater: The Woman Who Showed Us the Magic of Imagination

Mary Coyle Chase was a force to be reckoned with in the world of theater. Her Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Harvey," captured the hearts of audiences around the world and cemented her place in history as one of the most talented playwrights of her time. But beyond her incredible accomplishments on the stage, Mary Coyle Chase was a woman who made an enormous impact on her community and the world at large.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Making History and Making a Difference: The Contributions of Elbra Wedgeworth to the Denver Community

Elbra Wedgeworth was a woman ahead of her time, a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of women and minorities in politics. As the first African American woman to serve as President of the Denver City Council, she made history by breaking down barriers and opening doors for others to follow in her footsteps.

Read full story
Denver, CO

"From Titanic Survivor to Champion of Women's Suffrage: The Inspiring Story of Margaret Brown"

Margaret Brown, or as she is affectionately known, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," was a woman of remarkable spirit and resilience. She not only survived the Titanic disaster but also left an indelible mark on her community and the world.

Read full story
Pueblo, CO

"Her Secret to Success: Lessons from a Billionaire Philanthropist"

If there was ever a name synonymous with philanthropy in Denver, it's Helen Bonfils. A true queen of the Mile High City, Bonfils was a woman of tremendous wealth and generosity. Her contributions to the cultural landscape of Denver are immeasurable, and her legacy lives on today through the many institutions she supported.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

"Laughing in the Face of Injustice: How Helen Claytor's Humor Paved the Way for Social Change"

Helen Claytor was an absolute force to be reckoned with. A civil rights activist and a champion for equality and justice, she worked tirelessly to promote the values of fairness and inclusivity in all aspects of society. And let me tell you, she did so with a level of determination and passion that would make even the most hardened of cynics feel ashamed of their own apathy.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

"Women's Health Warrior: The Inspiring Story of Martha E. Ferguson"

In 1892, Martha E. Ferguson made history by opening the first women's medical clinic in Grand Rapids, Michigan. As one of the first female physicians in the state, she dedicated her life to improving the health and well-being of women and breaking down barriers for women in medicine.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

"The Motor City Queens: Meet the Fierce Women Taking Back Their Streets"

Detroit has long been known as a city of contrasts, with a rich history and culture that belies its reputation for violence and crime. But in recent years, another side of Detroit has emerged: that of the women's gangs.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

"From Corporate Layoff to Thriving Business Owner: The Incredible Journey of Detroit Fiber Works' Founder!"

Detroit is a city known for its resiliency, and the women-owned business, Detroit Fiber Works, is no exception. Founded in 2012 by a group of artists, including founder and CEO, Mandisa Smith, Detroit Fiber Works is a contemporary fiber arts gallery located in the historic Livernois Avenue of the Fashion District in Northwest Detroit.

Read full story
Denver, CO

The Women of Denver Who Refused to be Silenced and Changed the World

As we celebrate Women's History Month, let's take a moment to recognize the extraordinary women who have made Denver, Colorado a better place for all of us. From suffragettes to astronauts, these women have shattered glass ceilings and overcome tremendous challenges to make a lasting impact on our city and beyond.

Read full story
7 comments
Denver, CO

"How a Chance Encounter at a Denver Coffee Shop Led to a Beautiful Love Story"

In the heart of Denver, Colorado, two women fell in love in a story that will inspire anyone who has ever felt different or marginalized. Let's call them Sarah and Emily, two fierce women who came from different backgrounds and met in the most unexpected way.

Read full story
6 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

"Local Hero Susan: How One Woman Made a Difference in Her Community"

In Grand Rapids, Michigan, there are many women who have made significant contributions to their local community. One such woman is Susan, a passionate community activist who has dedicated herself to improving the lives of others.

Read full story
Grand Rapids, MI

"Breaking Barriers: How This Local Organization is Empowering Women"

Grand Rapids, Michigan is home to a non-profit organization that is making a positive impact on the lives of women in the community. This organization, known as Women's Resource Center, has been empowering women for over 40 years through a variety of programs and services aimed at helping women achieve their goals and live fulfilling lives.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy