Grand Rapids, MI

Honoring the Legacy of Black Activism in Grand Rapids: A Virtual Panel Discussion

As a resident of Grand Rapids, I am thrilled to celebrate Black History Month and the rich cultural heritage that it represents. However, as a white person, I must acknowledge that my understanding of Black history is limited and often informed by a distorted narrative.

But this year, something different is happening in our city. The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (GRAAMA) is hosting a powerful exhibition that tells the untold stories of Black people in Grand Rapids.

The exhibit, titled "Unmasked: Memoirs of a Pivotal Year," features stories and artifacts from 1967, a year that marked a turning point in the city's racial history. That year, the Grand Rapids race riot sparked a wave of activism and mobilization in the Black community, leading to significant changes in education, housing, and employment.

As I walked through the exhibit, I was struck by the resilience and bravery of the people who fought for justice and equality in the face of adversity. The artifacts on display, such as protest signs, police reports, and personal testimonies, painted a vivid picture of the struggle and triumphs of that era.

But what struck me the most was the realization that these stories are not just relics of the past. The fight for racial justice is ongoing, and it is crucial for all of us to listen and learn from the voices and experiences of Black people.

As a white person, I cannot fully comprehend the trauma and pain that has been inflicted on the Black community throughout history. But what I can do is stand in solidarity and use my privilege to support Black-led initiatives, such as GRAAMA and other organizations that are working towards a more just and equitable future.

The GRAAMA exhibit is just one of the many events happening in Grand Rapids this month to celebrate Black History Month. There are also virtual discussions, film screenings, and art exhibits taking place throughout the city.

One such event is a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Grand Rapids Public Library, which features local Black activists, scholars, and community leaders. The discussion will explore the legacy of Black activism in Grand Rapids and its impact on the present.

Another event is the Black History Month Art Exhibit at the DeVos Place Convention Center, featuring works by local Black artists. The exhibit showcases the diversity and creativity of the Black community in Grand Rapids and celebrates the contributions of Black artists to the art scene.

As a city with a rich and diverse cultural heritage, Grand Rapids has a responsibility to honor and celebrate the contributions of Black people to our community and our nation. Black History Month is an opportunity to do just that, and I encourage everyone in the city to take part in the many events and activities happening throughout the month.

Let's use this month to learn, listen, and come together as a community to celebrate and honor the legacy of Black people in Grand Rapids and beyond.

# Black History Month# Grand Rapids# Local News# Local Events# Culture

Content creator based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Grand Rapids, MI
