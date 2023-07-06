Hartsville, SC

Byerly Foundation announces nearly $1M in grants

Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Byerly Foundation announced nearly $1 million in grants to be awarded this cycle on Thursday, July 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTcte_0nICAoWy00
The Byerly Foundation staff visit the Boys & Girls Club of Hartsville.Photo byBGCPDA

"We are thrilled to announce the recipients of our 2023 grants. Each year, we are inspired by the countless applications we receive from organizations striving to make a difference in our community. The dedication, passion, and innovation embodied by these remarkable organizations remind us why we love the Hartsville community and the work we do in philanthropy," says Brianna Douglas, executive director for The Byerly Foundation.

The grant awards include

  • $300,000 to Child and Family Resource Foundation to kickstart a program to support the mental health needs of children in the Hartsville community. This program is in conjunction with Coker University’s nursing program and will be providing training opportunities for students studying to be Mental Health Nurse Practitioners.
  • $240,000 to CareFirst Carolinas Foundation in support of Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority (PDRTA). Covered bus shelters will be installed at all bus stops in Hartsville and an on-demand, ADA accessible service will be added to PDRTA’s existing service in the Hartsville community.
  • $150,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Hartsville to renovate the existing property to enhance the aesthetics and address safety concerns.
  • $75,000 to Darlington County School District to provide transportation for high school students to participate in internships as a part of the workforce preparedness initiative in the county.
  • $40,000 to Darlington County Council on Aging to deliver prepared meals to senior citizens of Hartsville.
  • $20,000 to Darlington County Habitat for Humanity to purchase land for more Habitat houses in the Hartsville community.
  • $18,000 to United Way of Darlington County in support of Operation Sweet Dreams, which provides beds and linens to all ages in need of a comfortable place to sleep in their home.
  • $10,000 to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to expand efforts to connect with the youth of Hartsville during youth development programs.
  • $10,000 to the Hartsville Soup Kitchen to add an awning to the existing building, allowing individuals to be served during inclement weather.
  • $5,050 to McLeod Hope Foundation to support the basic needs of Hartsville cancer patients traveling to and from appointments at McLeod Hospital.
  • $3,000 to Thomas Hart Academy to bring a traveling Anne Frank Exhibit to the school’s campus that tells the story of Anne Frank against the background of the Holocaust and the Second World War. This exhibit will be open to the public through scheduled field trips.

The Byerly Foundation is a private foundation that was established in 1995 using money from the sale of the Byerly Hospital with the goal to be a catalyst for positive change to benefit the people of Hartsville and to build a foundation for Hartsville's future. Since its inception, the Foundation has contributed more than $25 million in the Hartsville community.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hartsville sc# byerly foundation# grant awards# community projects# darlington county

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Delivering local news on events and government activities while also telling the stories of the people in the Pee Dee region through the lens of building up the community, holding officials accountability, and serving the community at large

Darlington, SC
261 followers

More from Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Darlington, SC

Bids for paving streets in Darlington due Wednesday

The deadline to submits bids for paving two streets in the City of Darlington are due Wednesday, July 26, by 5 o'clock. The streets would include Cross Street from the end of State Maintenance Sign to the railroad tracks and Roanoke Drive from Woodcreek Drive to the cul-de-sac, to include the cul-de-sac. You can find the full Request for Bids here.

Read full story
Darlington, SC

City of Darlington water rates in Top 10 in the Pee Dee

According to the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, City of Darlington water and sewer rates ranked 6th and 9th respectively across the Pee Dee Region in 2022. Chesterfield tops the list for water rates and comes in at No. 2 in the region for sewer rates.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, SC

Rotary paired up with Boys & Girls Clubs for Happy Feet event

The Florence Breakfast Rotary Club brought smiles to 100 kids faces on Saturday as members helped them pick out pairs of shoes for the back-to-school season. Sixty youth from the Florence Club and 40 from the Hartsville Club spent Friday night playing games and having fun at the site on Roughfork Street. The celebration marked the end of the summer session for both clubs and the start of the new school year.

Read full story
Darlington, SC

Challengers announce runs for city council in Darlington

Gloria Cheeseboro Hines, Angela Nikki McRavin, and Albert Johnson announced their runs for three at-large Darlington City Council seats before a crowd of residents gathered at Bethel AME Church.

Read full story
Darlington, SC

Challengers announce run for mayor, council in Darlington

A 28-year-old school teacher has thrown his hat into the ring for mayor of the City of Darlington before a crowd of residents gathered at Bethel AME Church. “I love Darlington for the amazing city she is, and I know there’s so much more we need to do together,” said Damain Prince. “This administration has revealed so many disparities when it comes to our communities. These problems aren’t new, but they have been further complicated by an administration who cares more about their economic interest and greed rather than building a city that everyone can thrive in. We need bold leadership to bring about equitable solutions for Darlington as a whole.”

Read full story
1 comments
Darlington, SC

Full speech from challenger's announcement for mayor of Darlington

Damain Prince, 28, a school teacher threw his hat into the ring for mayor of the City of Darlington during an announcement at Bethel AME Church on July 20. Below is the full text of the speech by Damain Prince:

Read full story
3 comments
Florence, SC

Five kid-friendly places in Florence

Looking for some last summer activities before the kids head back to school?. Here are five kid-friendly places to check out. Lynches River County Park: This park offers outdoor activities like hiking trails, nature exploration, and playgrounds for kids. Popular activities include archery range, canoeing, camping, nature trails, Splash Pad, picnicking, climbing wall, and geocaching. Visit the Environmental Discovery Center to learn about ecosystems in the park from the view of the worm in the ground to the bird's eye view in the top of the trees. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Map it: 5094 County Park Road, Coward, SC.

Read full story
Lake City, SC

Events to help families prepare for school year

Thankfully, lots of people want our students to be prepared for the coming school year. Earlier this month, the City of Lake City held a community cook-out and back-to-shool event, handing out more than 300 backpacks full of school supplies.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, SC

School back in-session before Tax-Free weekend for many

South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend will be a bit late for the many parents whose children start back to the classroom on Monday, July 31. In the Pee Dee region, that includes Florence 1 Schools (Florence and Timmonsville), Florence School District 2 (Pamplico), and Darlington County School District.

Read full story
2 comments
Darlington, SC

Council meeting concludes without any outbursts

Darlington City Council's regular monthly meeting ended around 7:30 p.m. without any outbursts for a change on Tuesday, July 11. The short agenda had to be amended to add two urgent purchases for the fire department.

Read full story
1 comments
Darlington, SC

Darlington approves more penalties for habitual offenders

Property owners who neglect their properties in the City of Darlington could face additional penalties based on the passage of Ordinance 2023-07 during Darlington City Council’s regular monthly meeting on July 11.

Read full story
1 comments
Darlington, SC

Darlington City Council meets Tuesday

After approving the final reading of the FY2023-2024 budget in a special meeting at 5 o'clock, Friday, June 30, Darlington City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at City Hall, 400 Pearl St.

Read full story
Darlington, SC

Darlington City Council to finalize budget June 30

Darlington City Council will hold a special meeting and public hearing to finalize its FY2023-2024 budget at 5 p.m. Friday, June 30, at City Hall, 400 Pearl St., Darlington. Originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, the special meeting was postponed that day.

Read full story
Darlington, SC

Independence Day celebrations start today in Darlington

In America, we celebrate freedom as often as we can with Juneteenth Freedom Day events last weekend and Independence Day celebrations starting this weekend and continuing through July 4.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, SC

Juneteenth celebrations begin tomorrow across the Pee DEe Area

Several events to mark Juneteenth will be held all weekend across the Pee Dee region. America's second Independence Day, June 19 or Juneteenth, has been celebrated since 1863 when the news of the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves reached Galveston, Texas. In 2021, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday, and many banks and government offices will be closed Monday to observe it.

Read full story
Florence, AZ

Florence Chamber offers multiple leadership learning opportunities

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has multiple leadership learning opportunities available, the Emerging Leaders Summer Institute and Leadership Florence. Registration ends soon. The Chamber office can be found at 100 West Evans Street, Florence. For questions or information, call 843-665-0515.

Read full story
Darlington, SC

Darlington budget battles concludes Tuesday, sanitation, stormwater fees up 6%

Darlington City Council will finalize its FY2023-2024 budget this Tuesday at a Special City Council Meeting and Public Hearing at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Last week, Council received a report that water-sewer rates would need to increase 75% to balance the budget and needs of the 100-year-old infrastructure system. Council did not approve that increase, however, based on the revenue figures provided, the rates will increase 12.9%.

Read full story
1 comments

Memorial Day Weekend full of events

Memorial Day Weekend signifies the start of the summer season, and the kids are out of school (or almost out). Below are some highlights of the weekend from across the region from solemn ceremonies to fun runs, parades, and cookouts.

Read full story

Butler Heritage Week June 25 through July 1

The Butler Heritage Foundation holds its Heritage Week 2023 on June 25 through July 1 to fund its efforts to preserve the legacy of Butler High School by providing a Community Center with diverse programming. Each July, Heritage Week is celebrated to focus attention on Butler's legacy and the Foundation's goals. Events are planned to bring alumni and friends to the campus for activities and fun.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy