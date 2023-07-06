Byerly Foundation announces nearly $1M in grants

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Byerly Foundation announced nearly $1 million in grants to be awarded this cycle on Thursday, July 6.

The Byerly Foundation staff visit the Boys & Girls Club of Hartsville. Photo by BGCPDA

"We are thrilled to announce the recipients of our 2023 grants. Each year, we are inspired by the countless applications we receive from organizations striving to make a difference in our community. The dedication, passion, and innovation embodied by these remarkable organizations remind us why we love the Hartsville community and the work we do in philanthropy," says Brianna Douglas, executive director for The Byerly Foundation.

The grant awards include

$300,000 to Child and Family Resource Foundation to kickstart a program to support the mental health needs of children in the Hartsville community. This program is in conjunction with Coker University’s nursing program and will be providing training opportunities for students studying to be Mental Health Nurse Practitioners.

to kickstart a program to support the mental health needs of children in the Hartsville community. This program is in conjunction with Coker University’s nursing program and will be providing training opportunities for students studying to be Mental Health Nurse Practitioners. $240,000 to CareFirst Carolinas Foundation in support of Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority (PDRTA). Covered bus shelters will be installed at all bus stops in Hartsville and an on-demand, ADA accessible service will be added to PDRTA’s existing service in the Hartsville community.

Covered bus shelters will be installed at all bus stops in Hartsville and an on-demand, ADA accessible service will be added to PDRTA’s existing service in the Hartsville community. $150,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Hartsville to renovate the existing property to enhance the aesthetics and address safety concerns.

to renovate the existing property to enhance the aesthetics and address safety concerns. $75,000 to Darlington County School District to provide transportation for high school students to participate in internships as a part of the workforce preparedness initiative in the county.

to provide transportation for high school students to participate in internships as a part of the workforce preparedness initiative in the county. $40,000 to Darlington County Council on Aging to deliver prepared meals to senior citizens of Hartsville.

to deliver prepared meals to senior citizens of Hartsville. $20,000 to Darlington County Habitat for Humanity to purchase land for more Habitat houses in the Hartsville community.

to purchase land for more Habitat houses in the Hartsville community. $18,000 to United Way of Darlington County in support of Operation Sweet Dreams, which provides beds and linens to all ages in need of a comfortable place to sleep in their home.

in support of Operation Sweet Dreams, which provides beds and linens to all ages in need of a comfortable place to sleep in their home. $10,000 to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to expand efforts to connect with the youth of Hartsville during youth development programs.

to expand efforts to connect with the youth of Hartsville during youth development programs. $10,000 to the Hartsville Soup Kitchen to add an awning to the existing building, allowing individuals to be served during inclement weather.

to add an awning to the existing building, allowing individuals to be served during inclement weather. $5,050 to McLeod Hope Foundation to support the basic needs of Hartsville cancer patients traveling to and from appointments at McLeod Hospital.

to support the basic needs of Hartsville cancer patients traveling to and from appointments at McLeod Hospital. $3,000 to Thomas Hart Academy to bring a traveling Anne Frank Exhibit to the school’s campus that tells the story of Anne Frank against the background of the Holocaust and the Second World War. This exhibit will be open to the public through scheduled field trips.

The Byerly Foundation is a private foundation that was established in 1995 using money from the sale of the Byerly Hospital with the goal to be a catalyst for positive change to benefit the people of Hartsville and to build a foundation for Hartsville's future. Since its inception, the Foundation has contributed more than $25 million in the Hartsville community.