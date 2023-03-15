Rotarians present Grilling for Happy Feet April 5

Rotarians help students pick out new shoes at the 2022 Happy Feet event Photo by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area

Florence Breakfast Rotary presents Grilling for Happy Feet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Florence Center Gate 5.

The menu includes grilled chicken, string beans, corn, roll, and cookie. Plates are $10 with drive-through pick up available or free delivery of eight or more plates. The event is sponsored by Advantage Academy, McCall Farms, and Carolina Fresh Foods.

To order, contact Paige Ard with Assurant at 404-353-9305, Mitchell Lister with Florence Flamingos at 910-624-1688, Matt Anderson with Heritage Digital at 843-615-0034, Melissa Scott with Assurant at 843-409-2324, or Kirby Anderson with Raldex Hospitality at 843-687-8189.

All proceeds go to support community efforts organized by the Florence Breakfast Rotary Club. One of those programs, Happy Feet, allows Rotarians to shop with Boys & Girls Club members for a new pair of shoes for the school year.

Grilling for Happy Feet Flyer Photo by Florence Breakfast Rotary

Rotary is made up of three parts: the individual clubs, the heart of Rotary; Rotary International; and The Rotary Foundation. Rotary clubs bring together dedicated individuals to exchange ideas, build relationships, and take action. Rotary International supports Rotary clubs worldwide by coordinating global programs, campaigns, and initiatives. The Rotary Foundation uses generous donations to fund projects by Rotarians and our partners in communities around the world. As a nonprofit, all of the Foundation's funding comes from voluntary contributions made by Rotarians and friends who share our vision of a better world. Together, Rotary clubs, Rotary International, and The Rotary Foundation work to make lasting improvements in our communities and around the world.

The Florence Breakfast Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at Florence Country Club, 450 Country Club Blvd., Florence. For more information, check out https://www.facebook.com/FlorenceBreakfastRotary/ or email florencebreakfastrotary@gmail.com.