Darlington City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 400 Pearl St., Darlington. The regular monthly typically lands on the FIRST Tuesday of the month, but this meeting was rescheduled to the SECOND Tuesday of the month sometime after the February meeting.

You can keep up with the minutes and agendas for the Darlington City Council here: https://www.cityofdarlington.com/city-council-agendas-meeting-minutes/.

You can watch the meeting online here: https://www.facebook.com/DarlingtonCityMeetingsLIVE.

This reporter requested a copy of the draft meeting minutes from February because the audio was not clear enough to understand what was happening on Thursday, March 9. That request bounced between employees and has not been filled as of 8 a.m. today.

Tonight's agenda includes the standard invocation, pledge of allegiance, and approval of agenda and minutes.

The most interesting items are Old Business, discussion the sale of 207 Siskron Street Property. According to the City Council minutes from May 3, 2022, the City intended to sell the property to a different entity for $42,000.

Councilman Gardner motion to approve the sale of property at 207 Siskron Street to be sold to bid #1 for $42,000. Councilman Milling amended the motion to add the following: along with a lease of the adjacent property for parking which would be non-inclusive and non-assignable and such other terms that Mr. Payne be authorized as the city representative to negotiate and bring back to us. Councilman Gardner seconded the amended motion. Councilpersons Nettles, Reed, Baccus, Segars and Mayor Boyd voted in favor of the motion.

Wonder how that slipped through the cracks? The entity bid $42,000 last March, and City Council accepted it unanimously in May.

Originally, the property was purchased by the City in 2018 in a package of three parcels where Hampton Park sits for $80,500 from the Raymond F. Nicolai Trust, according to the deed. The building formerly housed Po'Boys Restaurant and more recently a pizza place, though it hasn't been occupied for the better part of a decade.

There will be a public hearing on the sale at this meeting prior to Council's vote.

The last item on the agenda seems just as interesting. "Executive Session: To receive legal advice dealing with matters covered by attorney-client privilege, including potential legal claims, and a personnel matter involving an allegation made against an employee in the Water and Sewer Department. Council may act following Executive Session."

Other agenda items

Wage and Classification Study Presentation: Mrs. Rita Archer with The Archer Company will make a presentation on the Wage and Classification Study; however, it was made clear the results of the study would not necessarily mean raises for affected employees.

Baseball/Softball Uniforms Purchase Order Over $5,000: This is a standard request, as all purchases more than $5,000 are supposed to be approved by council.

Trash Roll Cart Purchase Order Over $5,000: At least annually, the City purchases a certain quantity of roll carts to replace those that are deteriorating with age and weather. To report roll cart needs in the City, call 843-398-4035.

2023 Hospitality Tax Grants: Read about applying for Hospitality Tax Grants from the City of Darlington here: https://www.cityofdarlington.com/city-grants-committee/. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, March 20. This grants committee was formed in July 2022 with each member of Council appointed one member.

Read about applying for Hospitality Tax Grants from the City of Darlington here: https://www.cityofdarlington.com/city-grants-committee/. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, March 20. This grants committee was formed in July 2022 with each member of Council appointed one member. FY 2023 State Appropriation to City of Darlington Disbursements

Please comment your thoughts, tips, and research ideas for future stories. Also, please register, follow me, and share to ensure this reporting can continue.