Darlington, SC

Darlington City Council meets tonight

Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Darlington City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 400 Pearl St., Darlington. The regular monthly typically lands on the FIRST Tuesday of the month, but this meeting was rescheduled to the SECOND Tuesday of the month sometime after the February meeting.

You can keep up with the minutes and agendas for the Darlington City Council here: https://www.cityofdarlington.com/city-council-agendas-meeting-minutes/.

You can watch the meeting online here: https://www.facebook.com/DarlingtonCityMeetingsLIVE.

This reporter requested a copy of the draft meeting minutes from February because the audio was not clear enough to understand what was happening on Thursday, March 9. That request bounced between employees and has not been filled as of 8 a.m. today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWjxI_0lIIKEf600
Darlington City Hall at 400 Pearl St.Photo byCity of Darlington

Tonight's agenda includes the standard invocation, pledge of allegiance, and approval of agenda and minutes.

The most interesting items are Old Business, discussion the sale of 207 Siskron Street Property. According to the City Council minutes from May 3, 2022, the City intended to sell the property to a different entity for $42,000.

Councilman Gardner motion to approve the sale of property at 207 Siskron Street to be sold to bid #1 for $42,000. Councilman Milling amended the motion to add the following: along with a lease of the adjacent property for parking which would be non-inclusive and non-assignable and such other terms that Mr. Payne be authorized as the city representative to negotiate and bring back to us. Councilman Gardner seconded the amended motion. Councilpersons Nettles, Reed, Baccus, Segars and Mayor Boyd voted in favor of the motion.

Wonder how that slipped through the cracks? The entity bid $42,000 last March, and City Council accepted it unanimously in May.

Originally, the property was purchased by the City in 2018 in a package of three parcels where Hampton Park sits for $80,500 from the Raymond F. Nicolai Trust, according to the deed. The building formerly housed Po'Boys Restaurant and more recently a pizza place, though it hasn't been occupied for the better part of a decade.

There will be a public hearing on the sale at this meeting prior to Council's vote.

The last item on the agenda seems just as interesting. "Executive Session: To receive legal advice dealing with matters covered by attorney-client privilege, including potential legal claims, and a personnel matter involving an allegation made against an employee in the Water and Sewer Department. Council may act following Executive Session."

Other agenda items

  • Wage and Classification Study Presentation: Mrs. Rita Archer with The Archer Company will make a presentation on the Wage and Classification Study; however, it was made clear the results of the study would not necessarily mean raises for affected employees.
  • Baseball/Softball Uniforms Purchase Order Over $5,000: This is a standard request, as all purchases more than $5,000 are supposed to be approved by council.
  • Trash Roll Cart Purchase Order Over $5,000: At least annually, the City purchases a certain quantity of roll carts to replace those that are deteriorating with age and weather. To report roll cart needs in the City, call 843-398-4035.
  • 2023 Hospitality Tax Grants: Read about applying for Hospitality Tax Grants from the City of Darlington here: https://www.cityofdarlington.com/city-grants-committee/. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, March 20. This grants committee was formed in July 2022 with each member of Council appointed one member.
  • FY 2023 State Appropriation to City of Darlington Disbursements

Please comment your thoughts, tips, and research ideas for future stories. Also, please register, follow me, and share to ensure this reporting can continue.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# city government# darlington city council# darlington sc# property sale# local government agenda

Comments / 0

Published by

Delivering local news on events and government activities while also telling the stories of the people in the Pee Dee region through the lens of building up the community, holding officials accountability, and serving the community at large

Darlington, SC
136 followers

More from Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Lake City, SC

McNair named Pee Dee Youth of the Year, Morrison runner-up

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area named Justin McNair of Lake City as the Pee Dee Youth of the Year during its annual Steak N Burger Dinner on March 9. The honor came with a $4,000 scholarship from The Carraway Turner Leadership Fund. He will compete in the state event in Greenville on April 1.

Read full story
Florence, SC

Rotarians present Grilling for Happy Feet April 5

Florence Breakfast Rotary presents Grilling for Happy Feet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Florence Center Gate 5. The menu includes grilled chicken, string beans, corn, roll, and cookie. Plates are $10 with drive-through pick up available or free delivery of eight or more plates. The event is sponsored by Advantage Academy, McCall Farms, and Carolina Fresh Foods.

Read full story
Lake City, SC

ArtFields announces multiple volunteer trainings

For 2023, ArtFields has expanded to an 11-day festival celebrating the Arts with competitions, concerts, and more. Making this event happen takes a lot of planning, time, and PEOPLE! Volunteers are needed to continue to make this event a growing success for the City of Lake City.

Read full story
Florence, SC

Tickets still available for tonight's Evening of Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. -- It's not too late to see Dr. Ben Carson at tonight’s Evening of Hope at 7 p.m. at the Florence Center. General admission tickets are $20 and will be available right up to the start of the event; however, general admission tickets do not include dinner.

Read full story
1 comments
Darlington, SC

Marching on to Spring events

Now that COVID's two years old, everyone's ready to be back in the swing of things, including spring events! The Pee Dee Region has a hearty helping of events beginning in March. Subscribe/follow me to stay up-to-date as I add more events and stories about the Pee Dee area.

Read full story
Lake City, SC

Cultural experience to benefit Boys & Girls Club

As part of the ArtFields 2023 events, experience a cultural fusion as From Inside the Circle presents Live in Concert main performances by Haley Campbell and Ladylike with featured songwriters, The Dubber, Chris Ryan, Karla Pilgrim, and Will Ness at Marshall's Marine, 114 E. Myrtle Beach Highway, Lake City, on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Read full story
Lake City, SC

ArtFields 2023 seeks volunteers

ArtFields, the 10-day arts festival in Lake City, brings thousands of people to the Pee Dee each spring. The power of art transforms the sleepy Southern town into a gigantic art gallery with public art opportunities, art displayed in local businesses, arts education, contests, markets, and more.

Read full story
Florence, SC

Meet the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Youths of the Year

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee recognized the Youth of the Year representatives from each of its six locations on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the North Florence Club. Justin McNair – Lake City Boys & Girls Club & Youth Technology Center.

Read full story
Lake City, SC

Valentine's event raises $7,000 for Lake City Boys & Girls Club

Ladies and gentlemen donned their best attire for an elegant evening of love at a Valentine's Soiree at The Bean Market in Lake City to benefit The Jack & Jill of America Foundation and the Lake City Boys & Girls Club & Youth Technology Center. Attendees enjoyed dinner, dancing, cocktails, and music featuring jazz saxophonist Dante Lewis.

Read full story
1 comments
Hartsville, SC

Not your average after school program

The Byerly Foundation toured the Hartsville Boys & Girls Club last week. “This isn't your average after school program,” says Brianna Douglas, executive director of The Byerly Foundation. “We really enjoyed spending time with students and staff and learning more about the opportunities and challenges in serving our youth.”

Read full story
Florence, SC

Ross Dress for Less to help local kids learn

In-store fundraiser to provide support to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area. FLORENCE, S.C. – Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called Help Local Kids Learn. Beginning Saturday, February 11, customers in the Florence area can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, through March 5.

Read full story

How you might double your charitable donations' impact

You’re a generous person. You have written a check to charity or had it automatically deducted from your paycheck to the cause that stirs your heart. Now, what if I told you, you could double the impact with minimal effort?

Read full story
Lake City, SC

Dinner, dancing, and cocktails for charity

Flyer for the Valentines Soiree to benefit the Florence Chapter of the Jack & Jill of America Foundation and the Lake City Boys & Girls ClubPhoto byFlorence Chapter of the Jack & Jill of America Foundation.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, SC

Boys & Girls Clubs make awards, install new officers

Club members present Richard Harrington with The Frankie Award. From left are Executive Director Neal Zimmerman and Mr. & Mrs. Harrington.Photo byBGCPDA. Mr. Richard Harrington and Ms. Ellen Pearson received Frankie Awards during the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area Board of Directors Annual Meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Floyd Conference Center at MUSC in Florence.

Read full story

Last-minute Christmas shopping tips

So, you waited until December 23 or December 24 to shop for Christmas - which is on Sunday - this Sunday, December 25. Or maybe you just have a few names left on your list and not much left in your wallet. Try these ideas to fill those gaps and cross everyone off your shopping list.

Read full story
Sumter, SC

Christmas weekend events across the Pee Dee

Wintry weather has arrived across the country, including the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. That won’t stop the festivities to celebrate the Christmas season!. Fantasy of Lights at Swan Lake Iris Gardens offers a beautiful, free Christmas display through Dec. 31 in Sumter.Photo bySwan Lake Iris Gardens.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, SC

Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th year

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 36th Annual Pepsi Carolina Classic presented by South Carolina Federal Credit Union takes place Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 29, at Wilson High School, 1411 E. Old Marion Highway, Florence, to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee.

Read full story
Florence, SC

Club alum, bank executive gives back

South State Bank Senior Vice President and Boys & Girls Club alum Sedrick McCallum presents a $5,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs.Photo byBoys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area.

Read full story
2 comments
Lake City, SC

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy