ArtFields announces multiple volunteer trainings

ArtFields April 19-29, 2023 Photo by Lake City Creative Alliance

For 2023, ArtFields has expanded to an 11-day festival celebrating the Arts with competitions, concerts, and more. Making this event happen takes a lot of planning, time, and PEOPLE! Volunteers are needed to continue to make this event a growing success for the City of Lake City.

Let's have some fun! Using this link https://forms.gle/8DxeCetFh86nQ4YA8, select your favorite volunteer t-shirt color by Monday, March 20.

Steps to becoming an ArtFields Volunteer, it’s easy:

Complete an online application https://www.artfieldssc.org/volunteer/

Attend a minimum of ONE Training Session.

Training Session. Log into Volunteer Portal.

Select the days and times you would like to volunteer --- can’t decide, call ArtFields.

Show up to volunteer on your scheduled day.

Smile, enjoy, and make a difference!

Upcoming trainings

Please note, you will not be able to schedule yourself until you have completed a volunteer training. If you have any questions, call 843-374-0180.

Thursday, March 23: Volunteer training from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City.

Volunteer training from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City. Tuesday, March 28: Volunteer training from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Link will be sent via email.

Volunteer training from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Link will be sent via email. Wednesday, April 5: Volunteer training from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Link will be sent via email.

Volunteer training from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Link will be sent via email. Thursday, April 6: Volunteer training from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City.

Volunteer training from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City. Saturday, April 15: Volunteer training from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City.

Note: Additional volunteer days and opportunities will be announced via email. If you are unable to make any of the training dates listed below, please call (843) 374-0180 to schedule an individual or small group training.

ArtFields volunteers from previous events Photo by Lake City Creative Alliance

All volunteers are invited to an ArtField Celebration & Group photo from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at The Stables, 126 N. Acline St., Lake City.