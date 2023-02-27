Marching on to Spring events

Now that COVID's two years old, everyone's ready to be back in the swing of things, including spring events! The Pee Dee Region has a hearty helping of events beginning in March. Subscribe/follow me to stay up-to-date as I add more events and stories about the Pee Dee area.

Thursday, March 2

Join the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and MUSC from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, as they host the first Business After Hours of 2023! There will be great food, drinks, and networking. Be sure to bring lots of business cards! RSVP by clicking here.

Friday, March 3

Prospect United Methodist Church Annual BBQ & Chicken Bog from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1256 Big Swamp Road, Pamplico

from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1256 Big Swamp Road, Pamplico El Cacique Food Truck will be at SipCo , 116 N. Church St., Lake City, beginning at 5 p.m.

will be at , 116 N. Church St., Lake City, beginning at 5 p.m. Sean Mills Live at 6 p.m. at Wild Heart Brewing Company in Hartsville

at 6 p.m. at in Hartsville South Carolina Chamber Music Festival Grand Finale at 7:30 p.m. at the FMU Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. For info and tickets: https://fmupac.org/.../string-trio-piano-south-carolina.../ Tickets are available to FMU students, faculty, and staff at no charge upon showing an FMU ID. Tickets to the general public are $10, as space allows. FMU PAC Ticket Office: 843-661-4444

at 7:30 p.m. at the FMU Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. For info and tickets: https://fmupac.org/.../string-trio-piano-south-carolina.../ Tickets are available to FMU students, faculty, and staff at no charge upon showing an FMU ID. Tickets to the general public are $10, as space allows. FMU PAC Ticket Office: 843-661-4444 Robin Dixon and the Midnight Moon will perform beginning at 8 p.m. at The Gold Saddle, formerly Carolina Nightlife & Grill, 2244 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington.

Black Creek Literary Festival flyer Photo by Darlington Library

Saturday, March 4

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., visit the City Center Farmers Market year-round for produce, crafts, dairy, baked goods, and more in downtown Florence

year-round for produce, crafts, dairy, baked goods, and more in downtown Florence Black Creek Literary Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Darlington Library at 204 N. Main St., Darlington. Event features 16 authors from the region as they share and sell their works. Info: 843-398-4940

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Darlington Library at 204 N. Main St., Darlington. Event features 16 authors from the region as they share and sell their works. Info: 843-398-4940 Lynches River County Park Gem Mining Program . Bring your little explorer out to the park to search for hidden treasures to keep! Each participant will receive a bucket to dig through in search of gems, shark teeth, rocks, or arrowheads. Cost: $12 per bucket.

Payment is due at the time of registration and registration is REQUIRED. Choice of 5 session times: 9AM, 10AM, 11AM, 12PM, or 1PM. To register: Call the EDC at 843-389-0550

. Bring your little explorer out to the park to search for hidden treasures to keep! Each participant will receive a bucket to dig through in search of gems, shark teeth, rocks, or arrowheads. Cost: $12 per bucket. Payment is due at the time of registration and registration is REQUIRED. Choice of 5 session times: 9AM, 10AM, 11AM, 12PM, or 1PM. To register: Call the EDC at 843-389-0550 OLANTA at Golden Saddle at 9 p.m. (former Carolina Nightlife, 2244 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington)

at 9 p.m. (former Carolina Nightlife, 2244 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington) Lindy Hop & Swing Dance at 7:30 p.m. at 316 S. Park Ave., Florence. All skill levels welcome

Sunday, March 5

Dee Tallon live at 11:30 a.m. for Sunday brunch at Wild Heart Brewing Company , Hartsville

live at 11:30 a.m. for Sunday brunch at , Hartsville Joyful Sound performs at 10:30 a.m. at Kelleytown Baptist Church in Hartsville

performs at 10:30 a.m. at in Hartsville Grounded Kids meets at 10:45 a.m. every Sunday for grades K-5 at Hartsville Church of God

meets at 10:45 a.m. every Sunday for grades K-5 at Rejoice and Sing! winter concert at 4 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 167 S. Irby St, Florence. This performance will showcase the choral music of Benjamin Britten, Franz Joseph Haydn, Ralph Vaughan Williams, J.S. Bach, John Rutter, and more, and will feature our accompanist, Beverly Hazelwood, at the new console of the stunning Schantz organ at Central United Methodist Church. This concert, like every Masterworks performance, is free and open to all. Concert Underwriter McLeod Health. Concert performed in honor of all Healthcare Workers in our Community.

Tuesday, March 7

The Francis Marion University Concert Band will be performing its fall concert at the FMU Performing Arts Center in Downtown Florence at 7:30 p.m. March 7. The band is composed of FMU students as well as community members, which include professional area music educators, band directors, choir directors, ministers of music, and FMU music faculty members.

Chili Cook Off flyer Photo by Joe's Grill

Saturday, March 11

The Annual Chili Cook Off & Car Show will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Joe's Grill, 306 Russell St., Darlington. Music, door prizes, kids stuff, chili, and more! For details about competing, call 843-944-0626 and ask for Olivia or Harriett

Friday, March 17

The Lucky Shamrock is back! Join them in downtown Florence from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17 and hear live music brought to you by Spazmatics - SC.

Monday, March 20

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Building Bridges Leadership and Diversity Summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at the Florence Center. The cost is $30 per person or $25 per person for groups of 5 or more, which includes continental lunch. To attend, register here.

Wednesday, March 22

The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has announced its’ guest speaker for the 2023 Business Outlook Luncheon to be held on Wednesday, March 22. Barbara Melvin, President & CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority, will address the expected crowd of more than 500 area business and civic leaders. The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center with doors opening at 11:30am and the program beginning at 12 noon. Individual registration is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Special reserved table of 8 are $450. Register here.

If you would like me to cover your event in a separate article, please email me at lisachalian@gmail.com with a phone number, best time to call, email, and some basic details about the event.