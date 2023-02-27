Lake City, SC

Cultural experience to benefit Boys & Girls Club

Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7qlw_0l1DKKzL00
From Inside the Circle flyer for the April 22, 2023, concert and cultural experiencePhoto byInside the Circle

As part of the ArtFields 2023 events, experience a cultural fusion as From Inside the Circle presents Live in Concert main performances by Haley Campbell and Ladylike with featured songwriters, The Dubber, Chris Ryan, Karla Pilgrim, and Will Ness at Marshall's Marine, 114 E. Myrtle Beach Highway, Lake City, on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The entire production, from transformation of the venue into a concert space to the music, will be filmed as part of the TV series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbs3d_0l1DKKzL00
Marshall's Marine established 1969Photo byMarshalls Marine

VIP participants will be treated to an opening reception presented by Marshall's Marine beginning at 6 p.m. when the doors open. General admission tickets are $35 individually in advance and $45 at the door. VIP tickets are $75 each. Purchase tickets here.

The show kicks off at 7 o'clock with the Songwriters Circle will be hosted by Amy House as these musicians share their talents and explain the stories behind the songs. Then, Haley Campbell and Ladylike will take the stage. Afterwards, a small plates reception featuring chefs from Canada and the United States will follow. Cash bar will be available.

All proceeds will support the Lake City Boys & Girls Club & Youth Technology Center. The goal is to fund summer programming for 35 youth to keep kids learning and growing and off the streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApZ7Q_0l1DKKzL00
Lake City Boys & Girls Club & Youth Technology Center at 131 Calhoun St., Lake CityPhoto byBGCPDA

The Club, located at 131 Calhoun Street and housed in the former National Guard Armory, serves nearly 200 children each year with a safe, positive place to go 252 days a year. Activities focus on academic success, good character, and healthy lifestyles, all while providing children role models and mentors to become productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

For more information about the Club, call 843-374-3749 or visit www.bgcpda.org.

For a complete list of ArtFields events, visit https://www.artfieldssc.org/events/.

Sponsorship packages are available as well for the concert and reception. Call Lisa at 843-713-9449 or email lbailey@bgcpda.org for details.

