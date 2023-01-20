Dinner, dancing, and cocktails for charity

Flyer for the Valentines Soiree to benefit the Florence Chapter of the Jack & Jill of America Foundation and the Lake City Boys & Girls Club Photo by Florence Chapter of the Jack & Jill of America Foundation

The Florence Chapter of Jack & Jill of America Inc. cordially invites you to celebrate an elegant evening of love with us as we host a charity event supporting The Jack & Jill of America Foundation and the Lake City Boys & Girls Club & Youth Technology Center. Dinner, dancing, and cocktails featuring jazz saxophonist Dante Lewis from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Bean Market, 111 Henry St., Lake City.

Formal dress required. Tickets are $125 and are available on Eventbrite or by contacting flochapterfinancialsec@gmail.com.

Club Director Stormy Gillens stands with Club members Photo by BGCPDA

ABOUT THE LAKE CITY BOYS & GIRLS CLUB & YOUTH TECHNOLOGY CENTER

Located at 131 Calhoun St., the Lake City Club offer hours from 2 to 6 p.m. on school days. Beyond the standard mentoring, tutoring, games, STEM activities, and homework help, the Club holds Mr. Stormy Day on Wednesdays and offers a lending closet of ties and formal shirts. The Club sponsored 76 children for Christmas with clothes and gifts and handed out 96 turkeys this past Thanksgiving. For information, call (843) 374-3749 or visit www.bgcpda.org.

Jack & Jill of America Inc. logo Photo by Jack & Jill of America Inc.

ABOUT JACK & JILL

Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization for African American mothers of children ages 2 to 19, dedicated to raising the next generation of African American leaders while enhancing the lives of all children. We have more than 11,500 active members in 252 chapters across the country. With programming for the entire family, we engage mothers, fathers and children who come from predominantly married (85%), college educated (99%) households with a majority of families having incomes above $100K. The majority of our members are aged 40 to 49 years old (55%).

NATIONAL STRATEGIC PROGRAM PRIORITIES

Chapter Programming is the “heart” of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. It is the way that we “create a medium of contact for children that stimulates growth and development.” Chapters across the country create youth programs centered on the National Program Priorities: EDUCATION, CULTURAL, CIVIC, SOCIAL/RECREATIONAL, and HEALTH.

VISION/MISSION

The vision of the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Inc., is to transform African-American communities, one child at a time. Our mission is to address issues affecting African American children and families, by investing in programs and services that create a strong foundation for children to thrive long-term.

The Florence Chapter of the Jack & Jill of America Foundation Photo by Florence Chapter of the Jack & Jill of America Foundation

The Florence Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated sincerely thanks you for your time and consideration. We look forward to a POWERFUL and PRODUCTIVE partnership! For more information contact Foundation Chair Donya Wallace at flochapterfoundationchair@gmail.com or (803) 730-7705.

ABOUT THE BEAN MARKET

For information, call 843-374-1500 or visit thebeanmarket.com.