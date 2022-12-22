Last-minute Christmas shopping tips

So, you waited until December 23 or December 24 to shop for Christmas - which is on Sunday - this Sunday, December 25. Or maybe you just have a few names left on your list and not much left in your wallet. Try these ideas to fill those gaps and cross everyone off your shopping list.

Shopping last-minute for Christmas doesn't have to break the bank or drive you crazy. Photo by Jill Wellington

1. Make a list. Write down everyone you want to give something, AND write down everything you already have purchased or made. An inventory of gift items in your home or under your bed or stuffed into the back of the closet is imperative to keep you from pulling out your hair. Also take a look around for any potential re-gift items, for example, a delicate lamp that doesn't fit your décor anymore might be the perfect thing for your cousin. Just clean it before you wrap it.

2. Examine your budget. Don't use your rent or electric bill money for gifts. You have to keep your four walls secure, and you don't want to dread the credit card bills come January. Besides, true friends understand it's the thought that counts. Figure out how much you have to spend and put the cash in an envelope to take shopping. When it's empty, you're finished shopping.

3. Meaningful gifts mean more than another bauble. You might not have time to paint a picture or crochet a blanket, but homemade gifts still can make an impact even this late in the game.

Cards. A pack of Christmas cards or pretty blank cards can be found at most dollar stores for cheap. The key here is to write something meaningful inside. Don't know what to say? Write why you are grateful to know the person, or remind the person of a memory that was special to you (Bonus: They might not even realize that moment meant so much to you!)

Baked goods. If you can make cake, candy, or cookies, this should be a go-to. A dozen cookies sitting in some tissue paper in a glittering bag or tin often are people's favorite gifts. I used to look forward to the peppermint candy a lady brought to my office each December. It wasn't my favorite tasting goodie, but knowing she took that kind of time and effort made me appreciate the care she took to show me her appreciation for my role in her life, albeit a small one. For those who are not as gifted in culinary skills, repackaging some Christmas cookies, candies, and/or cakes in a nice tin or bag still works.

Bag of favorite candies, fruits, or other food or drink. Your buddy who drinks Mountain Dew by the case could use another 12-pack. Several boxes of Good & Plenty tied together with a ribbon would make a nice package, and your sister-in-law would appreciate that you noticed her love of that particular treat.

Books. Pick out one of your favorites to share - mystery, romance, adventure, nonfiction, whatever suits. It could be a book that you found useful or simply fun. The idea is to connect with the recipient on another level. Gifting a devotional or Bible would refocus everyone on the meaning of the season and might be the exact encouragement a friend needs - whether you know it or not.

4. If you must go with a bauble, something holiday-themed or something that's nice but the person might not spend $5-$10 to have works. Think about things the person has pointed out while hanging out or commented about on social media. Clearly, you know you waited too long to shop, and the selection might not be as good, but there are a few easy ways out of this predicament.