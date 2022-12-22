Last-minute Christmas shopping tips

Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

So, you waited until December 23 or December 24 to shop for Christmas - which is on Sunday - this Sunday, December 25. Or maybe you just have a few names left on your list and not much left in your wallet. Try these ideas to fill those gaps and cross everyone off your shopping list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tPqL_0jrLss2s00
Shopping last-minute for Christmas doesn't have to break the bank or drive you crazy.Photo byJill Wellington

1. Make a list. Write down everyone you want to give something, AND write down everything you already have purchased or made. An inventory of gift items in your home or under your bed or stuffed into the back of the closet is imperative to keep you from pulling out your hair. Also take a look around for any potential re-gift items, for example, a delicate lamp that doesn't fit your décor anymore might be the perfect thing for your cousin. Just clean it before you wrap it.

2. Examine your budget. Don't use your rent or electric bill money for gifts. You have to keep your four walls secure, and you don't want to dread the credit card bills come January. Besides, true friends understand it's the thought that counts. Figure out how much you have to spend and put the cash in an envelope to take shopping. When it's empty, you're finished shopping.

3. Meaningful gifts mean more than another bauble. You might not have time to paint a picture or crochet a blanket, but homemade gifts still can make an impact even this late in the game.

  • Cards. A pack of Christmas cards or pretty blank cards can be found at most dollar stores for cheap. The key here is to write something meaningful inside. Don't know what to say? Write why you are grateful to know the person, or remind the person of a memory that was special to you (Bonus: They might not even realize that moment meant so much to you!)
  • Baked goods. If you can make cake, candy, or cookies, this should be a go-to. A dozen cookies sitting in some tissue paper in a glittering bag or tin often are people's favorite gifts. I used to look forward to the peppermint candy a lady brought to my office each December. It wasn't my favorite tasting goodie, but knowing she took that kind of time and effort made me appreciate the care she took to show me her appreciation for my role in her life, albeit a small one. For those who are not as gifted in culinary skills, repackaging some Christmas cookies, candies, and/or cakes in a nice tin or bag still works.
  • Bag of favorite candies, fruits, or other food or drink. Your buddy who drinks Mountain Dew by the case could use another 12-pack. Several boxes of Good & Plenty tied together with a ribbon would make a nice package, and your sister-in-law would appreciate that you noticed her love of that particular treat.
  • Books. Pick out one of your favorites to share - mystery, romance, adventure, nonfiction, whatever suits. It could be a book that you found useful or simply fun. The idea is to connect with the recipient on another level. Gifting a devotional or Bible would refocus everyone on the meaning of the season and might be the exact encouragement a friend needs - whether you know it or not.

4. If you must go with a bauble, something holiday-themed or something that's nice but the person might not spend $5-$10 to have works. Think about things the person has pointed out while hanging out or commented about on social media. Clearly, you know you waited too long to shop, and the selection might not be as good, but there are a few easy ways out of this predicament.

  • Candles. Lots of colors, sizes, and scents to choose from, so this can fit the budget easily.
  • Christmas or holiday-themed items, such as plates, dish towels, glasses, cutting boards, trays, kitchenware, and the like. Everyone likes to have these to quickly dress up a room, holiday table, or party without tons of extra work.
  • Earrings. Small, simple, but an elegant choice for ladies on your list. These could be holiday- or winter-themed, so not to confuse anyone about the status of your relationship if that's a concern.
  • Gloves, mittens, socks, or scarves. You don't have to know sizes for these items, and everyone could use a spare pair of gloves for their vehicle.
  • Throws and blankets. Who doesn't want more comfort or more warmth? The options are broad in terms of design and color, so you can personalize the gift somewhat based on the recipient's taste.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# christmas# shopping# holiday# budget

Comments / 0

Published by

Delivering local news on events and government activities while also telling the stories of the people in the Pee Dee region through the lens of building up the community, holding officials accountability, and serving the community at large

Darlington, SC
83 followers

More from Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Sumter, SC

Christmas weekend events across the Pee Dee

Wintry weather has arrived across the country, including the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. That won’t stop the festivities to celebrate the Christmas season!. Fantasy of Lights at Swan Lake Iris Gardens offers a beautiful, free Christmas display through Dec. 31 in Sumter.Photo bySwan Lake Iris Gardens.

Read full story
1 comments
Florence, SC

Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th year

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 36th Annual Pepsi Carolina Classic presented by South Carolina Federal Credit Union takes place Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Thursday, Dec. 29, at Wilson High School, 1411 E. Old Marion Highway, Florence, to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee.

Read full story
Florence, SC

Club alum, bank executive gives back

South State Bank Senior Vice President and Boys & Girls Club alum Sedrick McCallum presents a $5,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs.Photo byBoys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee Area.

Read full story
2 comments
Lake City, SC

Christmas events this coming week

Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Pee Dee region. Downtown Christmas Magic: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the 100 block of South Dargan Street in Florence. In its fourth year, the holiday event includes free hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting stations (while supplies last), decorated downtown storefronts, ugly sweater contest, crafts and games, meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, giant gingerbread slide and bounce house, animated music and light show and more. Free admission.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watch

The South Carolia State Capitol building in Columbia. Built in 1855 in the Greek Revival style.Photo byBy csfotoimages. For the South Carolina General Assembly’s 125th Session, 2023-2024, more than 250 bills and resolutions have been pre-filed on Nov. 30. Additional pre-file deadlines are Dec. 7, Dec. 8, and Dec. 15. The list below simply scratches the surface of the possible discussions to be had in the legislature next session and is not meant to be construed as an inclusive compilation.

Read full story
Lake City, SC

Eight art stops in the Pee Dee

Jupiters Blues, from ArtFields 2022 Exhibition award winner Ann HarwellPhoto byAnn Harwell. Art takes you places you never thought existed, challenges you to think in new or different ways, and begs you for more. The arts have always been at the heart of the Pee Dee Region, and humanity, and they can transform the way we see the world. It might even make you THINK!

Read full story
Florence, SC

South Florence vies for state championship Saturday

SCHSL 2022 Football State Championships logoPhoto bySCHSL. For the first time in school history, the South Florence High School Bruins will compete for the Class 4A State football championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson Stadium located at 1920 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29204.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake City, SC

A.G.E. Con Logo Competition Guidelines and Rules

Inaugural Anime Gaming Entertainment Con seeks entries into its logo design contest. Top prize is $2,000!Photo byCity of Lake City. Love anime, gaming, or digital entertainment, AND design? The City of Lake City has a contest for you! The Anime Gaming Entertainment Convention (A.G.E. Con) seeks entries for its logo design. Top prize is $2,000! The contest is open to artists ages 15 to 30 in the southeast United States. A second contest for Florence County, S.C., residents ages 12 to 14 will be held for an A.G.E. Con Kids Zone logo as well.

Read full story
Lake City, SC

City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today

Crews make repairs as they prepare for Hometown Holidays Festival Dec. 2-4 on Main Street.Photo byLisa Bailey. The City and businesses of Lake City want to share the holidays with you during Hometown Holidays Festival – Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Stroll downtown to see all the decorations and festive window murals by Brushes and Bows by Mandy. Please note, some are free and some are not ($).

Read full story
Darlington, SC

Darlington upcoming Christmas events

Scene of the decorated City of Darlington Christmas Tree from December 2021.Photo byLisa Bailey. December 1st means the end of hurricane season and the beginning of the Christmas season. Many communities in the Pee Dee region will play host to a series of events to celebrate all weekend.

Read full story
Lake City, SC

Pee Dee Region celebrates Christmas this weekend

December 1st means the end of hurricane season and the beginning of the Christmas season. Many communities in the Pee Dee region will play host to a series of events to celebrate all weekend.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy