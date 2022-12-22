Christmas weekend events across the Pee Dee

Wintry weather has arrived across the country, including the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. That won’t stop the festivities to celebrate the Christmas season!

Fantasy of Lights at Swan Lake Iris Gardens offers a beautiful, free Christmas display through Dec. 31 in Sumter. Photo by Swan Lake Iris Gardens

Fantasy of Lights: Check out South Carolina’s largest free Christmas light display at Swan Lake Iris Gardens, 822 W. Liberty St., Sumter, nightly through Dec. 31 until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Thursday

Marlboro County Museum presents Christmas Cookie Decorating at 2 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 123 S. Marlboro St., Bennettsville. Info: 843-479-5624.

Rivertown Christmas Celebration will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Conway. At the Town Green, 200 Laurel St., see Curtis the Camel and visit with Santa. See The Great Conway Gingerbread House Challenge Displays at 1019 Fourth Ave. Awards presented at 7 p.m. At City Hall, enjoy Carolina Vocals at 6 p.m. and Pickadilloes at 7 p.m.

Radiate Church presents a Candlelight Experience at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Campus, 180 N. Dunbarton Dr., Florence. The experience includes singing, laughing, and learning for all ages.

Friday

Story Time with The Grinch at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Facebook live here: https://fb.me/e/3QYFHcG5N.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party + El Cacique Food Truck from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Sip Co. Wine & Beer, 116 N. Church St., Lake City.

Christmas Eve Candle-lighting Service at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Alice Drive Baptist Church Loring Mill Campus, 1305 Loring Mill Road, Sumter.

Fly Ty Productions presents an Ugly Sweater Party and Christmas Bash beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Darlington Tavern, 1125 N. Main St., Darlington. Diva will host and DJ C-Born will spin the hottest hits.

DB Bryant plays solo acoustic from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Vintage Craft Beer & Wine Boutique, 152 E. Mantissa Row, Hartsville.

Saturday

Christmas on The Hill will be a children’s Christmas Eve party from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1047 Sandy Grove Church Road, Bennettsville. Painting, games, food, fellowship, and fun.

One Church will hold a Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Saturday at Coach TB Thomas Recreation Center, 701 Washington St., Hartsville.

Scranton Baptist Church presents its Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1730 S. Church St., Scranton.

Kelleytown Baptist Church presents a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 2609 Kelleytown Road. All are welcome. Service will be live-streamed. https://www.facebook.com/kelleytownbaptistchurch

Christmas Eve Candle-lighting Service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Alice Drive Baptist Church Loring Mill Campus, 1305 Loring Mill Road, Sumter.

Christ Community Church will hold a series of Christmas Eve Services at 5, 6, and 7 o’clock at CCC Sumer, 320 Loring Mill Road, Sumter.

Southern Player’s Promotions presents Jingle & Mingle hosted by Ladrone Coe & the Jones Brothers at 6 p.m. Saturday at Darlington Tavern, 1125 N. Main St., Darlington.

Christmas Eve Services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at South Hartsville Baptist Church, 205 E. Bobo Newsom Hwy., Hartsville.

Hartsville Presbyterian Church PCA presents a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Saturday at 961 Russell Road, Hartsville.

Sunday