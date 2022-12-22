Sumter, SC

Christmas weekend events across the Pee Dee

Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

Wintry weather has arrived across the country, including the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. That won’t stop the festivities to celebrate the Christmas season!

Fantasy of Lights at Swan Lake Iris Gardens offers a beautiful, free Christmas display through Dec. 31 in Sumter.Photo bySwan Lake Iris Gardens

Fantasy of Lights: Check out South Carolina’s largest free Christmas light display at Swan Lake Iris Gardens, 822 W. Liberty St., Sumter, nightly through Dec. 31 until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Thursday

  • Marlboro County Museum presents Christmas Cookie Decorating at 2 p.m. Thursday at the museum, 123 S. Marlboro St., Bennettsville. Info: 843-479-5624.
  • Rivertown Christmas Celebration will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Conway. At the Town Green, 200 Laurel St., see Curtis the Camel and visit with Santa. See The Great Conway Gingerbread House Challenge Displays at 1019 Fourth Ave. Awards presented at 7 p.m. At City Hall, enjoy Carolina Vocals at 6 p.m. and Pickadilloes at 7 p.m.
  • Radiate Church presents a Candlelight Experience at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Campus, 180 N. Dunbarton Dr., Florence. The experience includes singing, laughing, and learning for all ages.

Friday

  • Story Time with The Grinch at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Facebook live here: https://fb.me/e/3QYFHcG5N.
  • Ugly Christmas Sweater Party + El Cacique Food Truck from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Sip Co. Wine & Beer, 116 N. Church St., Lake City.
  • Christmas Eve Candle-lighting Service at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Alice Drive Baptist Church Loring Mill Campus, 1305 Loring Mill Road, Sumter.
  • Fly Ty Productions presents an Ugly Sweater Party and Christmas Bash beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Darlington Tavern, 1125 N. Main St., Darlington. Diva will host and DJ C-Born will spin the hottest hits.
  • DB Bryant plays solo acoustic from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at Vintage Craft Beer & Wine Boutique, 152 E. Mantissa Row, Hartsville.

Saturday

  • Christmas on The Hill will be a children’s Christmas Eve party from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1047 Sandy Grove Church Road, Bennettsville. Painting, games, food, fellowship, and fun.
  • One Church will hold a Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Saturday at Coach TB Thomas Recreation Center, 701 Washington St., Hartsville.
  • Scranton Baptist Church presents its Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, 1730 S. Church St., Scranton.
  • Kelleytown Baptist Church presents a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 2609 Kelleytown Road. All are welcome. Service will be live-streamed. https://www.facebook.com/kelleytownbaptistchurch
  • Christmas Eve Candle-lighting Service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Alice Drive Baptist Church Loring Mill Campus, 1305 Loring Mill Road, Sumter.
  • Christ Community Church will hold a series of Christmas Eve Services at 5, 6, and 7 o’clock at CCC Sumer, 320 Loring Mill Road, Sumter.
  • Southern Player’s Promotions presents Jingle & Mingle hosted by Ladrone Coe & the Jones Brothers at 6 p.m. Saturday at Darlington Tavern, 1125 N. Main St., Darlington.
  • Christmas Eve Services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at South Hartsville Baptist Church, 205 E. Bobo Newsom Hwy., Hartsville.
  • Hartsville Presbyterian Church PCA presents a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Saturday at 961 Russell Road, Hartsville.

Sunday

  • Worship the King at 10 a.m. Sunday at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 2364 Cashua Ferry Road.
  • Christmas Unplugged: Meet Me at the Manger will be a simple, stripped down candlelight service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Dominion Church, 1034 Pearl St., Darlington. Service includes acoustic worship, communion, and Happy Birthday Jesus cake and coffee. No nursery, no children’s church, no live stream.
  • Florence Baptist Temple offers Christmas Morning Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 2308 S. Irby St., Florence.
  • Hartsville Church of God Christmas Service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at 704 Lakeview Blvd., Hartsville. Stay after service to help make plates for Christmas meals.
  • Hartsville Church of God will provide Christmas Meals for anyone in need for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the church, 704 Lakeview Blvd., in Hartsville and at the McBee Scout Hut. For information, call Darrick Rhodes at 843-517-0592 or Mark Winburn 843-307-3238. Register online here:
  • https://hartsville.churchcenter.com/regist.../events/1542621.
  • Christmas Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at South Hartsville Baptist Church, 205 E. Bobo Newsom Hwy., Hartsville.

