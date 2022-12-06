Eight art stops in the Pee Dee

Jupiters Blues, from ArtFields 2022 Exhibition award winner Ann Harwell Photo by Ann Harwell

Art takes you places you never thought existed, challenges you to think in new or different ways, and begs you for more. The arts have always been at the heart of the Pee Dee Region, and humanity, and they can transform the way we see the world. It might even make you THINK!

Several galleries across the area have exhibits ongoing, and below are a sample of what’s in store for anyone looking to expand their horizons and think outside the box (in alphabetical order).

1. Ann Harwell Exhibition

The TRAX Visual Art Center, 122 Sauls St., Lake City will display art from ArtFields 2022 Exhibition award winner Ann Harwell. The exhibit will be on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through March 11.

Harwell states: “My work is to communicate ideas, express feelings and tell stories. I especially want to unite and enhance diverse fabric designs and colors with intricate, precision piecing and exorbitant quilting and all the while weave a subtle sermon on the things that delight and confound me. I start with an original rough drawing, draft a straight-line design, and then transfer the design to pattern material. Each piece of cotton fabric (hand-dyed, batik, commercial cottons) is selected, individually precision cut, and sewn together with my 1945 Singer Featherweight machine. My work is constructed like fine garments, with great attention to detail: seams are strong and straight, corners are sharp and points are precise. After the pieced top is constructed, I layer the top, cotton batting and a whole cloth cotton backing. Finally, I add a surface design with a straight stitch sewing machine, quilting free hand through all the layers and adding hand-made bias binding. In order to hang the quilts, I hand apply a sleeve for the aluminum bar made especially for the quilt.”

Info: 843-374-0262 or https://www.traxvisualartcenter.com/

2. Black Creek Arts Council’s Annual Holiday Market

The Black Creek Arts Council holds its Annual Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 10, and for extended hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the center, 116 W. College Ave., Hartsville. Admission is free.

This unique shopping experience features area artists and their original work to give your family and friends gifts they will treasure for a lifetime. There will be artwork, ornaments, wreaths, artistic trees, woodworking, handmade jewelry, pottery and more. Thirty (30) percent of all sales go towards Black Creek Arts programming.

Info: https://blackcreekarts.org/all-events/holidaymarketevent

3. The Crossroads Gallery

Get a taste of the ArtFields experience all year at the Crossroads Gallery, the third permanent gallery space in Lake City, located at 124 W. Main St. The gallery offers a year-round exhibition of the ArtFields collection, comprised of winning artwork from previous years of ArtFields, an annual art competition that started in 2013, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Artwork is added and rotated on an annual basis and includes work from artists across the Southeastern United States.

According to the Lake City ArtFields Collective: “It signifies the very moment each artist came to their own personal crossroads, as well as showcases the piece of work that was able to help push them confidently down the road in which they were always meant to go.”

Info: (843) 374-0180 or https://www.artfieldssc.org/news/crossroads-gallery-now-open/

Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho photographs Photo by Dalvin Spann

4. Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho and FMU Student Juried Exhibition

Join the Steven F. Gately Gallery for a dual exhibit featuring Dalvin Spann: Moyo Roho and the FMU Student Juried Exhibition at 142 N. Dargan St., Florence. The exhibit will be on display from 12 noon to 5 p.m. through Dec. 16.

Moyo Roho means "Heart and Soul" in Swahili, and Columbia, S.C., native Dalvin "Mustafa" Spann presents a series of images in various art mediums. A closing reception and artist talk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the gallery.

Info: 843-661-4637 or https://www.facebook.com/gatelygallery

5. Senior Shows by Graduating FMU Visual Arts Majors

On campus of Francis Marion University in Florence, head to the Adele Kassab Art Gallery to see the next great artists as graduating senior students majoring in Visual Arts display the culmination of their four (or more) years of undergraduate work. The exhibit continues from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 8.

Info: https://www.fmarion.edu/finearts/adelekassabartgallery/

Sculptural works of art on display at the Adele Kassab Art Gallery at FMU in Florence Photo by FMU

6. Works by Ceramics and 3-D Design Classes

Also inside FMU’s Adele Kassab Art Gallery, check out the student work in the three-dimensional realm including traditional pottery, stoneware, porcelain, wood, plaster, and clay to see a variety develops along individuals philosophy, critical awareness, and aesthetics. The exhibit continues from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 8.

https://www.fmarion.edu/finearts/adelekassabartgallery/

This exhibit presents the common themes and subtle continuities of Gately’s visual language throughout decades of his art. Photo by Steve F. Gately

7. Steven F. Gately Continuous Exhibit

The Steven F. Gately Continuous exhibit is on display in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the Florence County Museum, 111 W. Cheves St., Florence, through January 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The late South Carolina artist Steven F. Gately (1946-2021) was named the C.B. & Marlene Askins Professor of Art and Coordinator of Visual Arts Programs at Francis Marion University, where he taught for 48 years. During his accomplished career, Gately explored modernist compositions in a wide diversity of media through a command of art’s fundamental elements and principles. Using a selection of paintings, collages, drawings, and mixed media works, this exhibit presents the common themes and subtle continuities of Gately’s visual language throughout decades of his art. He was the subject of more than 20 solo exhibitions during his lifetime. His work is represented in the Gibbes Museum of Art, Charleston; The Columbia Museum of Art, Columbia; the State Art Collection of South Carolina; and various other public and private collections.

Info: 843-676-1200 or http://www.flocomuseum.org/

One piece of the Jere Williams Solo Exhibition at the Jones-Carter Gallery in Lake City Photo by Jere Williams

8. Jere Williams Exhibition

The Jones-Carter Gallery will display artwork from one of the ArtFields 2022 Exhibit award winners Jere Williams through March 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 105 Henry St., Lake City.

Williams graduated from Georgia State University after completing work on an M.A. degree in philosophy and an M.F.A. degree in sculpture in 2002. He was an adjunct professor from 2001 through 2005, during which time he taught sculpture, woodworking, art theory, and the philosophy of art at the Atlanta College of Art, Brenau University, and Georgia State University. He taught foundations, sculpture electives and the philosophy of art at St. Paul’s School in Concord, NH for 7 years before moving to Richmond, Va., in 2012. He currently teaches sculpture, photography, printmaking, digital media, and philosophy at Collegiate School.

Awards and recognition: The sculpture, “We’re Having Fish For Dinner, Honey!”, won the People’s Choice Award at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art’s New Waves 2016 exhibition. In 2017, Williams was again juried into the VA MOCA New Waves 2017 show with the piece entitled It Will Return Even Without The Receipt, which was awarded an Honorable Mention. Most recently, he was juried into the Artfields 2022 exhibition and competition where he received a solo-exhibition award.

Info: 843-374-1505

A view of a mural created during one of the first ArtFields festivals in Lake City faces south. This year's events will be April 19-29. Photo by City of Lake City

9. Mark your calendars!

If you love art, make sure to put ArtFields on your calendar for 11 days of the South’s most engaging art competition, April 19-29, in Lake City. The annual weeklong celebration of the arts started in 2013 and offers more than $145,000 in cash prizes.

From the Collective: “Up to 400 works of art will be on display in locally owned venues, from renovated 1920s warehouses and professional art spaces such as Jones-Carter Gallery and TRAX Visual Art Center to the library, the history museum, the Ronald E. McNair Life History Center, restaurants, boutiques and other shops. During ArtFields, what was once one of South Carolina’s most prosperous agricultural communities becomes a living art gallery as we recognize, celebrate and share the artistic talent of the Southeast.”

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind festival punctuated by Southern hospitality!

Info: https://www.artfieldssc.org/