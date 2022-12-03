Florence, SC

South Florence vies for state championship Saturday

Pee Dee News - Lisa Bailey

For the first time in school history, the South Florence High School Bruins will compete for the Class 4A State football championship at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Benedict College's Charles W. Johnson Stadium located at 1920 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29204.

The Class 4A championship game pits Northwestern against South Florence.

The Class 5A championship game of Dutch Fork vs. Fort Dorchester will be held at noon.

Watch the games on broadcast television

  • Asheville, NC / Greenville, SC - WMYA (My40 Asheville-Greenville )
  • Columbia, SC - WACH.2 – (TBD Network)  – the network is called TBD
  • Charleston, SC - WCIV (MyTV Charleston)
  • Myrtle Beach, SC - WWMB (CW21 Myrtle Beach)

Watch the games online

Stream South Carolina High School League Sports online here: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/schsl

Going to the game?

Tickets to the game are $15 and must be purchased only at GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/school/SCHSL). Tickets will not be sold at the game.

Gates will open an hour prior to the game. Home ticket holders should enter through Gate 1, and Visitor ticket holders should enter through the Visitors side of the stadium. SCHSL Pass Gate holders should enter through Gate 4 on the Home side. Lower State Schools are the HOME team for the 2022 year.

Parking costs $10 per car and $20 for vehicles with trailers. All traffic should enter through the Main Entrance at Two Notch Road. Lots will open 1.5 hours before the first game of the day and will be cleared within 45 minutes following the final game of the day.

