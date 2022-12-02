A.G.E. Con Logo Competition Guidelines and Rules

Inaugural Anime Gaming Entertainment Con seeks entries into its logo design contest. Top prize is $2,000! Photo by City of Lake City

Love anime, gaming, or digital entertainment, AND design? The City of Lake City has a contest for you! The Anime Gaming Entertainment Convention (A.G.E. Con) seeks entries for its logo design. Top prize is $2,000! The contest is open to artists ages 15 to 30 in the southeast United States. A second contest for Florence County, S.C., residents ages 12 to 14 will be held for an A.G.E. Con Kids Zone logo as well.

Deadline to enter: 11:59 p.m. January 30, 2023. Email entries to Jonathan Laster at the City of Lake City: jlaster@cityoflakecity.org. Only ONE submission per person will be accepted. There is no entry fee.

The winning logo will be featured on the City of Lake City website, the A.G.E. Con website, social media sites, business cards, letterhead, posters, souvenir trinkets and gifts as the City sees suitable.

The main contest is open to residents of these 12 southeastern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Basics

The logo should incorporate the Anime Gaming Entertainment Convention name either spelled out or abbreviated as A.G.E. Con.

Designs should reflect a love of gaming, anime, or digital entertainment.

The logo must be appropriate for a professional business setting.

Submissions that include gang-related imagery, violence, or adult themes of any kind will be disqualified.

Entries must be submitted as PNG files. For quality reproduction purposes, the winning entry must later be submitted in scalable vector graphic format (EPS). The logo must be easy to use, handle, resize, and manipulate for all reproduction purposes. It should be bigger than 2 inches. Cash prize will not be awarded until after final files are received.

Proof of age of the winning entries must be verified to collect.

A five-member panel will select the winning entries based on their visual appeal, adherence to the concept prompting the contest, quality of design, and ease of reproduction.

Prizes

Winners will be notified via email and announced on the City of Lake City Facebook page Feb. 17, 2023.

The A.G.E. Con Logo prize for the winning entry includes

$2,000 cash prize,

VIP access to A.G.E. Con 2023,

Swag bag, and

A free stay at the Inn at the Crossroads during A.G.E. Con for the 2023 event.

The A.G.E. Con Kids Zone Logo prize includes

$200 cash prize,

VIP access to A.G.E. Con for the 2023 event, and

Swag bag.

Download the full application guidelines and rules at the bottom of this page: https://lakecitysc.gov/341/Esports