City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off today

Crews make repairs as they prepare for Hometown Holidays Festival Dec. 2-4 on Main Street. Photo by Lisa Bailey

The City and businesses of Lake City want to share the holidays with you during Hometown Holidays Festival – Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. Stroll downtown to see all the decorations and festive window murals by Brushes and Bows by Mandy. Please note, some are free and some are not ($).

Head to the East Main Street Green after the parade to see the City Tree Lighting Ceremony. Photo by Lisa Bailey

The Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting highlight tonight's events! The After Dark Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. presented by the Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce. The City Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:45 p.m. at the East Main Street Green presented by the City of Lake City.

ROAD CLOSURE: Main Street will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. to prepare for the parade. When the road closes, there will be traffic diversions and Main Street parking will be unavailable. Main Street will reopen at the conclusion of the parade.

All-Day Events

Enjoy a Christmas Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lake City Senior Center , 198 N. Acline St. Free admission. – $

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the , 198 N. Acline St. Free admission. Drop off Letters to Santa through 4 p.m. at the City Public Information Office , 106 E. Main St.

through 4 p.m. at the , 106 E. Main St. Have hot cocoa and enter for door prizes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bold & Sassy Boutique , 109 N. Acline St.

and enter for from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at , 109 N. Acline St. Enjoy Santa cookies from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Olivia’s Bridal , 107 E. Main St.

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at , 107 E. Main St. Taste Merry GRINCHmas Punch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Beautique , 109 S. Acline St.

from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at , 109 S. Acline St. Drink up Hot Apple Cider from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake City Emporium , 115 W. Main St.

from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the , 115 W. Main St. Grab Candy for the Kids from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Frye’s Meat Market , 119 Sauls St.

from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at , 119 Sauls St. Have refreshments and enter for door prizes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Merle Norman and the Cabbage Patch Boutique , 117 W. Main St.

and enter for from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at , 117 W. Main St. Grab Candy for the Kids from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Ward’s Comfort & Style, 104 E. Main St.

from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 104 E. Main St. Find out what’s in Reindeer Bait from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shade Tree Outfitters , 124 E. Main St.

from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at , 124 E. Main St. Taste some Jingle Juice from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Seven, 130 E. Main St.

Special events at Seven Boutique, 130 E. Main St., for Hometown Holidays. Photo by Seven Boutique

Crafts & Kids

DIY Aromatherapy Incense Sticks from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Serenity Touch , 106 W. Main St.

from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at , 106 W. Main St. Make & Take Ornaments from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at Olio Studio, 104 W. Main St. – $

from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at 104 W. Main St. Coloring for Kids from 1 to 5 p.m. at Main Street Mercantile , 111 E. Main St.

from 1 to 5 p.m. at , 111 E. Main St. Holiday Bow Class at 3 p.m. at a’Bloom, 127 Sauls St. Must pre-register. – $

at 3 p.m. at a’Bloom, 127 Sauls St. Must pre-register. Polar Express Night from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker’s Sweets, 129 E. Main St.

TRAX ArtFields Collective at 122 Sauls Street is open year-round from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. https://www.traxvisualar Photo by Lisa Bailey

Gallery Exhibits and Opening Receptions from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

TRAX ArtFields Collective , 122 Sauls St.

, 122 Sauls St. Jones Carter Gallery ArtFields Collective, 105 Henry St.

More information

Join us in downtown Lake City - Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, as we kick off the holiday season! Check out the link below for more than 50 holiday events and activities starting TODAY. Full schedule of events can be found here: https://www.visitlakecitysc.com/festivals-events/hometown-holidays.