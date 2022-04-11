Finding Real Hope in Times of Trouble

Carmencita and Roderick Lowe, of Groton, Mass., enjoy a Bible-based discourse in their home. PHOTO COURTESY OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES

Suffering from various autoimmune disorders for over 20 years, Carmencita Lowe, of Groton, Massachusetts, is no stranger to difficult times. But having triple-negative breast cancer followed by a secondary rare cancer diagnosis presented new problems.

“Up until that point, I had found a way to press on with the other issues I was dealing with,” Lowe said. "But ultimately things got out of balance, and it brought on anxiety. From there I started struggling with negative feelings.”

Since her diagnosis, Lowe and her husband Roderick have clung tighter than ever to their hope from the Scriptures of enjoying life on earth without sickness or pain. “It gives me true hope for the future,” Roderick said. “When you have that kind of hope, you have the strength to push through life.”

Instead of dwelling on anxiety and negative feelings, Carmencita credits this hope with providing her with peace and tranquility. “This is my lifeline,” she said. “It literally fuels me.”

This spring, the Lowes join millions of Witnesses worldwide, including the nearly 19,000 in Massachusetts, inviting all to hear about that hope in a Bible-based lecture held during the week of April 4, 2022.

“The Bible describes a future without pain, without suffering — even without death, right here on earth,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While many religious people look to a better future in a heavenly place, God’s original purpose has never changed: perfect people living in a paradise on earth. While it is difficult to conceive, there’s sound reason to have faith in this promise.”

Faith in that coming reality proved life-changing for Las Vegas teen Hailey-Ann Seavey.

By her sophomore year of high school, painful memories of past trauma left Seavey unable to envision a future worth living for. “I kept cycling through the same negative feelings over and over,” she said. “I thought, ‘If this is how my life is going to be, what’s the point?’”

Seavey confided in a classmate, who comforted her with the Bible’s promise of a future time when pains of the past will plague no one.

Hope began to rise in Seavey’s heart. She started an in-depth study of the Bible and accepted her schoolmate’s invitation to attend congregation meetings of Jehovah’s Witnesses; soon, she was sharing her newfound hope with others.

“Learning what the Bible teaches gave me something to look forward to,” said Seavey, now 18. “I feel refreshed and uplifted, and I want others to have that too.”

Mike O’Connell, 70, of Marietta, Georgia, finds comfort in the same Bible promises.

His wife, Dee, contracted COVID-19 last year while hospitalized with a stroke and died just days before their 39th wedding anniversary. “I miss everything about her,” said O’Connell.

Picturing how he will welcome her back in the global resurrection to life on earth as described in Scripture helps O’Connell endure the pain of Dee’s absence.

“I have no doubt I’ll see her again,” he said. “Staying focused on that time keeps my hope alive.”

Valerie Angelo, Hailey-Ann Seavey and Mike O’Connell all found comfort in the Bible’s message of hope. PHOTO COURTESY OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES

The 30-minute program “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” will be hosted worldwide by congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The public is also invited the following week to the annual Memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on the evening of Friday, April 15, 2022. Both gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers.

Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Information on attending locally is available at www.jw.org under About Us.

“In times like these, we need hope more than ever,” said Hendriks. “Hope helps a person look ahead with courage and confidence to the fulfillment of God’s beautiful promises. That’s why attending one of these special programs can be life-changing.”