What two Louisiana cities made the list of "Dirtiest cities in America" and where did they place?

White plastic bags Photo by Barthelemy de Mazenod on Unsplash

Despite the United States being one of the wealthiest nations in the world, pollution remains a significant problem in many of its cities. The country has seen an increase in urbanization, industrialization, and transportation, which has led to the release of large quantities of pollutants into the environment. As a result, some cities in the US are known for being the dirtiest and most polluted, affecting the health and well-being of their citizens.

Comparing over 150 US cities, the website Lawnstarter.com ranked cities by dirtiest and created a list. The ranking is based on 4 categories; pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Lawnstarter.com states on its website that the information was gathered during the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season. Although rankings may be different during the remainder of the year, here are their findings.

First, let's get the top 10 cities out of the way.

10. Younkers NY

9. Oklahoma City OK

8. Fresno CA

7. San Antonio TX

6. Bakersfield CA

5. Jersey City NJ

4. Detroit MI

3. San Bernardino CA

2. Newark NJ

And the number one dirtiest city in the US goes to... "Drumroll" ...

1. Houston TX

Now that we got that out of the way, Here are the two Louisiana cities that made the top 150 list.

coming in at number 11. is Shreveport LA

And at Number 54. New Orleans LA

For the full list of " The dirtiest cities in America" please visit lawnstarter.com by clicking this link.