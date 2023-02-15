A look back on Black History in Louisiana

peaceful prospects

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pzgti_0kngqWqM00
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Photo byunseen HistoriesonUnsplash

Black history in Louisiana is a story of perseverance, resistance, and cultural resilience in the face of adversity. The state of Louisiana has a rich and complex history that is intertwined with the experiences of its Black inhabitants. From the early days of the transatlantic slave trade to the Civil Rights Movement, Black people in Louisiana have played a critical role in shaping the state's cultural and political landscape.

The story of Black history in Louisiana begins with the arrival of African slaves in the 18th century. These enslaved Africans were brought to Louisiana by French and Spanish colonizers, who saw them as a source of cheap labor for their expanding plantations. Many of these slaves came from West Africa and brought with them their cultural traditions, which would help to shape the unique cultural landscape of Louisiana.

Despite the harsh conditions of slavery, Louisiana's Black population managed to preserve their cultural heritage through music, dance, and storytelling. They also developed a unique cuisine that combined African, European, and Native American influences, which would later become known as "Creole" cuisine.

Following the Civil War, Louisiana's Black population began to organize and mobilize for political and social change. In 1868, Louisiana became the first state to elect a Black lieutenant governor, Oscar Dunn. Black politicians in Louisiana continued to make significant gains throughout the Reconstruction period, but their progress was short-lived. The end of Reconstruction in 1877 marked the beginning of a new era of oppression and segregation for Black people in Louisiana and throughout the South.

The early 20th century saw the rise of the Civil Rights Movement in Louisiana, which was led by courageous Black activists like Reverend T.J. Jemison and Ruby Bridges. In 1954, the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education paved the way for the desegregation of public schools, but Louisiana's resistance to change was fierce. In 1960, six-year-old Ruby Bridges became the first Black student to attend a formerly all-white elementary school in New Orleans, her bravery and resilience in the face of violent opposition helped to galvanize the Civil Rights Movement in Louisiana and across the country.

Today, Louisiana's Black population continues to make significant contributions to the state's cultural and political landscape. From the vibrant music scene in New Orleans to the dynamic political activism of groups like Black Voters Matter, Louisiana's Black community is a vital part of the state's fabric.

Black history in Louisiana is a story of strength and perseverance in the face of oppression. Despite centuries of slavery, segregation, and discrimination, Louisiana's Black population has managed to preserve its cultural heritage and make significant contributions to the state's political and social landscape. As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, it is important to recognize and honor the contributions of Louisiana's Black community to the rich tapestry of American history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black History Month# Black lives matter# Black history# Louisiana Black History# Louisiana History

Comments / 11

Published by

Being a person who loves nature and spirituality, i enjoy creating peaceful and inspiring content to better the mind, body, and soul. Learning to enhance the quality of life through a better understanding of nature's healing.

Marrero, LA
1K followers

More from peaceful prospects

New Orleans, LA

A history of Lent and it's importance to the culture of New Orleans

The Catholic celebration of Lent is a time of reflection, penance, and preparation for the Easter season. In New Orleans, the observance of Lent is a deeply ingrained tradition that dates back centuries. The city is famous for its vibrant and unique Mardi Gras celebrations, but the more somber Lenten season is just as important to the local Catholic community.

Read full story

Don't let Mardi Gras pass you by without trying these fat Tuesday favorite drinks

Mardi Gras is an event filled with fun, excitement, and color. It's a time for celebration and indulgence, and there's no better way to do that than with some great alcoholic drinks. Whether you're participating in a parade or just looking to enjoy the festivities, here are some great alcoholic drinks that are sure to enhance your Mardi Gras experience.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The history of Mardi Gras that not many people know about

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a festive holiday celebrated around the world, most famously in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is a time of parades, parties, and feasting before the Christian season of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. The history of Mardi Gras can be traced back centuries to the ancient Roman festival of Saturnalia and the Christian celebration of Carnival.

Read full story
7 comments

Natural remedies for springtime pet allergies

Springtime is just around the corner and that means, it's time to bring the fur babies out to play. For many pets and their owners, it can also bring allergies and other health issues. As the weather starts to warm up and flowers begin to bloom, pet allergies can start to flare up, causing discomfort, itching, and even breathing problems. While there are many over-the-counter remedies available, many pet owners are looking for natural, non-toxic ways to alleviate their pets' symptoms. In this article, we'll explore some of the most common pet allergies in spring and natural remedies that can help.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Why future generations may not be able to enjoy Louisiana's ecosystem as we do today

Louisiana's wetlands and wildlife are facing numerous dangers that threaten their existence and ecological balance. The state is home to a rich and diverse range of species, many of which are found nowhere else in the world. However, this unique and valuable ecosystem is facing a range of challenges, including habitat loss, pollution, and climate change.

Read full story
1 comments

Why climate change has become such a hot topic in recent years

Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges facing the planet today. The Earth’s climate is changing at an unprecedented rate, and the consequences of this change are far-reaching and potentially catastrophic. Some of the most significant challenges posed by climate change include:

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being done

According to the center for disease control and prevention, sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals. Studies conducted by LSU Health sciences center say that Louisiana leads the country in these deaths.

Read full story
21 comments

Earth's core has stopped and could be changing direction

The crust, mantle, inner core, and outer cores make up the Earth's layers. The liquid outer core separates the solid inner core from the semi-solid mantle, allowing the inner core to revolve at a pace different from the Earth's rotation. The solid inner core is about 3,200 miles below the Earth's crust and has a Radius of roughly 2,200 miles making it close to the size of Mars. Making up 1/3 of the planet's mass, the core is made up mostly of iron and nickel and is responsible for Earth's magnetic field.

Read full story
174 comments

The "Doomsday clock" was just set at 90 seconds to midnight

Created by members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947, the doomsday clock is a symbol that represents the likelihood of a man-made global catastrophe. The symbolic "clock" is based on the opinions of nuclear experts and scientists who gather regularly to evaluate the potential conditions of the planet that technologies can cause. These experts and scientists claim that once the clock strikes midnight, it will officially be doomsday.

Read full story
64 comments

Scientist are working to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction to help fight climate change

Scientifically named Mammuthus primigenius, the woolly mammoth was an elephant-like mammal covered in fur with large tusks and resistant to subzero temperatures. Sharing a common ancestor with modern elephants, the mammoth and the elephant split into two species around 6 million years ago. Theory suspects the mammoth could have gone extinct due to climate change, human hunting, or a virus over 10,000 years ago.

Read full story
462 comments
Ruston, LA

Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.

If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana's public school superintendent stands with other state officials to ban TikTok in public schools

The popular video-sharing app TikTok has been gaining a lot of negative attention lately among US lawmakers. Fearing TikTok could potentially be a threat to US security by releasing confidential information which can then be used to harm our country. US lawmakers feel they need to take control before it could potentially get out of hand,

Read full story
12 comments
Louisiana State

A 2023 Louisiana law will protect children accessing the internet

Most everyone from toddlers to adults has access to a device connected to the internet these days. Although most all devices have a child-safety internet browsing option, some adult-appropriate websites may slip through leaving children with questions some parents may not be ready to answer. Louisiana lawmakers realized this problem and now have implemented a solution.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Louisiana's plan to ban TikTok and how it may affect you.

Tiktok has gained major popularity in the US since it was first released in 2018. The Chinese-owned company earned its popularity after it merged with another very successful app at the time named Musical.ly which offered the same platform as TikTok.

Read full story
57 comments
Louisiana State

Army Corps of Engineers grants permits to Louisiana to start a sediment diversion project.

The Army Corps of Engineers granted crucial permits to Louisiana's proposed $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion on Monday, opening the door for construction to start in March 2023. The project's goal is to reconnect the Mississippi River with the Barataria Basin to create up to 21 square miles of wetlands by 2070.

Read full story
4 comments

A major breakthrough in nuclear fusion will mean a cleaner way to produce energy

After more than half a century of research in nuclear fusion, scientists have reached a major breakthrough that will lead to a clean way to produce energy in the coming decades.

Read full story
2 comments

Great environmental achievements the world has made in 2022

The United Nations estimates that there are eight billion people on earth now. The achievements made late this year, come as climate change is progressively upsetting life as we know it on Earth.

Read full story
9 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana outdoors forever program and why it's important

Back on June 6, 2022, the Louisiana state legislature passed house bill 762 creating Louisiana outdoors forever program. This bill, introduced by representative Jerome Zeringue (District 52), will allow for more funds annually to be dedicated to Louisiana's nature conservation.

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

The life of the endangered Right whale is being threatened by Maine lobster fishing

A major fight ensues in the gulf of Maine between lobster fishermen protecting their generational livelihood, and conservationists demanding immediate attention to the lives of the endangered North Atlantic Right whale being threatened by lobster fishing.

Read full story
114 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy