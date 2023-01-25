The "Doomsday clock" was just set at 90 seconds to midnight

peaceful prospects

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMkaY_0kQHaLoV00
Bulletin of the Atomic ScientistsPhoto byJamie Christiani

Created by members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947, the doomsday clock is a symbol that represents the likelihood of a man-made global catastrophe. The symbolic "clock" is based on the opinions of nuclear experts and scientists who gather regularly to evaluate the potential conditions of the planet that technologies can cause. These experts and scientists claim that once the clock strikes midnight, it will officially be doomsday.

In 1947, experts set the clock for the first time at 11:53 pm two years after the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Six years later in 1953, the clock was set to 11:58 pm after the United States and the Soviet Union tested hydrogen bombs. After many years of the time fluctuating, the clock was farthest from midnight in 1991 when it was set at 11:43 pm after the cold war. In 2007 the clock was set to 11:55 pm being the first time climate change affected the doomsday clock.

Experts claim that due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, global nuclear threats, climate change, online disinformation, and ongoing threats of infectious disease outbreaks, the clock should be set at 90 seconds from midnight to inform the public of potential threats to life on the planet.

The president and CEO of the bulletin of the atomic scientists, Rachel Bronson, Ph.D. said: “We are living in a time of unprecedented danger, and the Doomsday Clock time reflects that reality. 90 seconds to midnight is the closest the Clock has ever been set to midnight, and it’s a decision our experts do not take lightly. The US government, its NATO allies, and Ukraine have a multitude of channels for dialogue; we urge leaders to explore all of them to their fullest ability to turn back the Clock.

The Doomsday Clock is sounding an alarm for the whole of humanity. We are on the brink of a precipice. But our leaders are not acting at sufficient speed or scale to secure a peaceful and liveable planet. From cutting carbon emissions to strengthening arms control treaties and investing in pandemic preparedness, we know what needs to be done. The science is clear, but the political will is lacking. This must change in 2023 if we are to avert catastrophe. We are facing multiple, existential crises. Leaders need a crisis mindset.Mary Robinson, Chair of The Elders and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

# Doomsday clock# climate change# state of the planet

