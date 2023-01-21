Scientist are working to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction to help fight climate change

Woolly Mammoth Photo by Ross Stone on Unsplash

Scientifically named Mammuthus primigenius, the woolly mammoth was an elephant-like mammal covered in fur with large tusks and resistant to subzero temperatures. Sharing a common ancestor with modern elephants, the mammoth and the elephant split into two species around 6 million years ago. Theory suspects the mammoth could have gone extinct due to climate change, human hunting, or a virus over 10,000 years ago.

The Austin Texas-based company Colossal Laboratories and biosciences is on a mission to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction to help curb climate change. The company claims that the reintroduction of the mammoth to frozen tundras will help to bring grasslands back to those areas reducing carbon emissions. Not only will the mammoth help with emissions, but it will also help to decelerate the melting of permafrost, help to save modern elephants from extinction, help rebuild a balanced ecosystem, and much more.

"Colossal’s landmark de-extinction project will be the resurrection of the Woolly Mammoth - or more specifically a cold-resistant elephant with all of the core biological traits of the Woolly Mammoth. It will walk like a Woolly Mammoth, look like one, sound like one, but most importantly it will be able to inhabit the same ecosystem previously abandoned by the Mammoth’s extinction." -Colossal Laboratories

Through cloning the DNA of the woolly mammoth, scientists will create an embryo and implant it into an African elephant using it as a surrogate. Being a closer relative to the mammoth, the Asian elephant would be a better choice as a surrogate, but scientists fear using the Asian elephant would be a great strain on the already endangered species, while the African elephant is only known to be a threatened species.

"Combining the science of genetics with the business of discovery, we endeavor to jumpstart nature’s ancestral heartbeat. To see the Woolly Mammoth thunder upon the tundra once again. To advance the economies of biology and healing through genetics. To make humanity more human. And to reawaken the lost wilds of Earth. So we, and our planet can breathe easier." -Colossal Laboratories