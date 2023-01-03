A 2023 Louisiana law will protect children accessing the internet

computers Photo by Domenico Loia on Unsplash

Most everyone from toddlers to adults has access to a device connected to the internet these days. Although most all devices have a child-safety internet browsing option, some adult-appropriate websites may slip through leaving children with questions some parents may not be ready to answer. Louisiana lawmakers realized this problem and now have implemented a solution.

Starting January 1, 2023, Louisiana's act 440 will protect children under the age of 18 by requiring age verification on websites that offer 33.3% pornographic material. Anyone wishing to access these websites will now have to verify their age using an account with allpasstrust.com. To gain an account with allpasstrust.com requires the adult to have their ID registered with LA wallet now making it close to impossible for children to access pornography online.

Not only will act 440 require age verification through state ID, but it will also allow parents to take legal action against companies that offer pornography and do not have an age verification system applied to their website.

Although age verification systems won't be required, it does give the State of Louisiana the ability to sue websites that "contain a considerable amount" of pornography and lack verification, endangering children. If these websites do not verify the age of those accessing their content, they will be held responsible.

It's also important to mention that the law demands that these sites "must not keep any identifying information of the individual after access has been provided to the content." The ability to access age-restricted content and platforms without having to disclose a lot of personal information is now made possible by technology.

To read the full Bill, Click HERE

