Louisiana's plan to ban TikTok and how it may affect you.

Tiktok has gained major popularity in the US since it was first released in 2018. The Chinese-owned company earned its popularity after it merged with another very successful app at the time named Musical.ly which offered the same platform as TikTok.

Tiktok is a social media platform for creating, sharing, and discovering short videos. It is an excellent outlet for people to express themselves by showing the world a small glimpse into their lives. Videos usually consist of cooking, comedy, crafts, music, dancing, and many other very entertaining hobbies.

Recently, the Chinese-owned company has gained the attention of lawmakers and is raising concerns on capitol hill. Congressional members claim Tiktok is a huge threat to national security on government-issued devices. Fearing the Chinese government can use the app to gain confidential information and use it to harm the US and Americans.

The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, intends to prohibit the use of the app TikTok on all devices provided by the state department due to concerns that private and personal information may be compromised. The data acquired by the Chinese-owned app can be altered or used to manipulate its users, according to state department officials who claim the FBI believes TikTok poses a threat to national security.

One lawmaker from Louisiana wants to go even further. A Republican state representative from Marksville Daryl Deshotel intends to introduce legislation to outlaw TikTok on all state employee devices when the session convenes in April.

Governor John Bel Edwards has also been urged by Secretary of State Ardoin to enforce his ban statewide. The governor has not yet made a final decision on this request.

It's important to understand that Louisiana is not the only state considering doing this. For all of its state government employees, several states like Georgia and New Hampshire have already enacted statewide prohibitions on the app.