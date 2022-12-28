Army Corps of Engineers grants permits to Louisiana to start a sediment diversion project.

Louisiana wetlands Photo by Bjorn Pierre on Unsplash

The Army Corps of Engineers granted crucial permits to Louisiana's proposed $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion on Monday, opening the door for construction to start in March 2023. The project's goal is to reconnect the Mississippi River with the Barataria Basin to create up to 21 square miles of wetlands by 2070.

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed in a news release that the project's environmental licenses and a permit enabling it to affect levees and shipping on the Mississippi River had been authorized.

A number of unique requirements the state must follow before and after construction are included in the "record of decision" documents.

The state must evaluate the operation of the diversion for its effects on fisheries, including threats to endangered species, bottlenose dolphins, and nearby reconstructed wetlands. It must also consider the impact the diversion may have on shipping to coastal ports.

Officials with the Corps emphasized that the decision to grant permits for the project was not an endorsement of the project itself, but rather a confirmation that the diversion was the least harmful of seven options that the state had considered, including a plan to do nothing and let the state's coastline continue to erode as sea levels rise due to climate change.

After more public feedback was gathered on a final version of an environmental impact assessment that the Corps produced in April, they also came to the conclusion that the project's advantages outweighed its drawbacks.

According to a final environmental impact statement on the diversion that was published in April, the project will result in approximately 21 square miles of new land being created, which will significantly reduce future storm surge flooding for inhabitants of the west bank of New Orleans.

However, the statement also made it apparent that the concerns of fishermen and individuals who are concerned about dolphins are largely justified.

Additionally, the message forewarned that several areas in lower Plaquemines Parish would be more susceptible to flooding while the diversion was in use.

As part of the project's expenditures, the state has already committed to investing $360 million in mitigation measures aimed at both fishers and homeowners in danger of rising sea levels.

Although researchers who study dolphins throughout the Gulf Coast believe there is little the state can do to persuade dolphins to leave their native territory, where they will continue to be in danger, a portion of that money will enhance efforts available for reacting to dolphin illnesses and fatalities.

With the support of the state in this effort, future generations can see less damage to residential areas post-storm by creating more wetlands that will help weaken storm surges, lessening the damage a storm can do inland.