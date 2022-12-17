A major breakthrough in nuclear fusion will mean a cleaner way to produce energy

The sun Photo by NASA on Unsplash

After more than half a century of research in nuclear fusion, scientists have reached a major breakthrough that will lead to a clean way to produce energy in the coming decades.

Nuclear fusion is defined as, the process by which two light atomic nuclei combine to form a single heavier one releasing massive amounts of energy. Nuclear fusion is the natural reaction that has been powering our sun for 4,500,000,000 years, and also gives life to all the stars in the sky.

What happens naturally in the extreme heat and gravity of stars is a little more difficult to replicate here on earth. To achieve nuclear fusion on our planet, scientists must first have the ability to reach temperatures of 50 million degrees celsius. Once this high temperature is achieved, atomic nuclei must be held under extreme pressure long enough for multiple atoms to fuse. The reaction of these atomic nuclei fusing is a huge burst of energy which can then be used to power cities and towns globally.

Nuclear fusion is said to produce four times more energy than nuclear fission, the process that all nuclear power plants are using currently to create energy gained by splitting atomic nuclei. Nuclear fusion is also a cleaner alternative by releasing no greenhouse gasses or radioactive waste. Scientists also say that one kilogram of fusion fuel provides as much energy as 10 million kilograms of fossil fuels.

Although this technology still needs more research before we can start using it as a replacement for current energy sources, it will be a great alternative for future generations. As for now, nuclear fusion takes more energy to power the equipment than is actually being produced by nuclear fusion. Scientists say we are still decades away from building a power plant able to produce such power but ensure that with a few decades of research, we can see our planet use a cleaner more efficient source of energy.

If you would like to check out more information about nuclear fusion and this wonderful breakthrough, read more by visiting the world nuclear association website.