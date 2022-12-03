The life of the endangered Right whale is being threatened by Maine lobster fishing

Diving Whale Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash

A major fight ensues in the gulf of Maine between lobster fishermen protecting their generational livelihood, and conservationists demanding immediate attention to the lives of the endangered North Atlantic Right whale being threatened by lobster fishing.

Maine's lobster fishermen and state officials argue that the removal of fishing in these areas can be detrimental to the state's economy, and the financial livelihood of many families of fishermen who rely on this industry to survive. While conservationists argue that if fishing in these areas of the Gulf of Maine continues, we can soon see the end of the North Atlantic right whale removing yet another beautiful species from this planet.

Last year, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) published new regulations outlining the locations and methods for lobster fishing in federal waters. According to the organization, the goal of the new regulations is to safeguard the approximately 340 right whales that remain in the population.

Governor of Maine, GOV. Janet Mills and members of Maine's federal delegation disagree with the court's decision stating "the NMFS has consistently interpreted the data in the most conservative way possible," and has put "the burden for right whale protection squarely on the shoulders of Maine’s lobster fishery."

Recently, the major grocery retailer Whole Foods Market has decided to phase out the sale of Maine lobster amidst the controversy. In an E-mail, a whole foods spokesperson stated “We are closely monitoring this situation and are committed to working with suppliers, fisheries, and environmental advocacy groups as it develops.”

The decision to cease the sale of Maine lobster is becoming more common among many grocery retailers and restaurants as business owners learn more about the endangered North Atlantic right whale and how fishing is endangering their lives.

When it comes to the lives of an endangered species, it is always important that we do what we can to preserve the lives of our fellow species on this planet. After all, we don't solely own this planet, rather, share ownership with the thousands of other species that reside here.