11 countries in Africa are teaming up to build a massive coast to coast "wall" to combat climate change

When most people think of Africa, they imagine hot barren deserts unable to sustain life. Although this may be true for some parts of Africa, nearly 40% of all land on the massive continent is considered agricultural land perfect for farming foods such as corn, grains, and many other fruits and vegetables.

Due to climate change and drought, these lands can diminish drastically each year leading to famine, conflict over fertile land, and mass migrations. Each year it is said that the Sahara desert moves farther south claiming more fertile lands, killing plant life, and making it difficult for farming.

The great green wall initiative is a project that plans to combat these problems by working to bring back life to the lands of Africa.

Eleven countries bordering the Sahara desert are teaming up to bring life back to a large strip of land spanning from the west coast of Mauritania and Negal to the east coast of Ethiopia. The "wall" as they call it, isn't a traditional vertical wall built of stone or metal, but a horizontally built wall of vegetation consisting of fruit trees, vegetable plants, and many different types of grains.

The great green wall initiative is an idea created fifteen years ago, and since then has completed 15% of the program's goal resulting in improved food security, reliable jobs for locals, and some stability back to the lives of the people of these countries.

Once complete, the great green wall will be 8,000 KM (4970.97 miles) spanning the with of Africa, and will be Earth's largest living structure with a massive size three times larger than the Great barrier reef.

Although the initiative is targeting climate change problems in Africa, they also consider themselves to be a global symbol, sending a message to humanity and being an example of how we can fight the results of climate change. By coming together and working as one to save our local environment, we too can do our part to leave a sustainable world for future generations.

