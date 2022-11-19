Holiday traditions and annual events unique to Louisiana

Holiday lights

The holiday season is here and with it brings traditions unique to each city, state, and country. Whether you decorate a tree, light a menorah, or exchange Zawadi, all practices are unique to our culture and add necessary building blocks to the holiday season. With Louisiana being a mixing pot of many cultures, we have very unique and diverse traditions here for the holiday season. The following are some of Louisiana's most distinctive traditions we all love.

Celebration in the oaks

New Orleans' annual light festival with more than 135,000 visitors a year. This 2.25-mile drive or walkthrough visit to New Orleans' city park has been a Louisiana tradition since the late 80s. A lot has changed over the years, now offering over a million glimmering lights, a Christmas carousel, 18 amusement rides, and an elegant botanical garden. Driving through takes about 30-50 minutes and offers a radio station (103.7 FM) to set the mood. Celebration in the oaks opens November 24th and runs through January 1st.

The festival of bonfires

Arguably can be thought of as a kind of cajun Burning man, this festival takes place in the river parish of St. James. What started off as a neighborhood gathering of family and friends, has grown into a gathering of thousands of people coming together to enjoy miles of bonfires. Once a year, hundreds of families, friends, and organizations get together to build wooden structures on top of the levee lining the Mississippi river in St. James parish. Traditionally, the structures were large pyramid shapes 20 to 30 feet tall. In recent years, the structures have evolved into shapes of local animals, cabins, or even sports symbols. Driving on River road through Lutcher LA in early December, you can enjoy watching residents building their structures for miles. This year, the festival is on December 9th, 10th, and 11th and will offer live entertainment, crafts, carnival rides, and delicious cajun food. The lighting of the bonfires will take place on Friday, December 9th at 7 pm.

Chanukah at the river walk

This annual Jewish event takes place at Spanish plaza on the Riverwalk in New Orleans. Hosted by Chabad-Lubavitch of Louisiana, the event includes the lighting of a giant menorah, live traditional Jewish music, and lots of kosher foods including latkes and Jewish gelt. Also, enjoy arts and crafts by local Jewish artists. Even if you're not Jewish and don't celebrate Hanukkah, visit this beautiful festival and support our local Jewish community.

Although this was only a few examples of the unique traditions that take place in Louisiana, there are way more traditions that Louisiana has to offer. so much so, I wish I could fit them all into one article. For more events and great Louisiana traditions CLICK HERE to find something to do every weekend.

