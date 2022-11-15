A history of Hubig's pies.

Hubig's pies Sharon navarre

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.

How did Hubig's pies become the New Orleans icon it is today? Here is a history of the beloved company, Hubig's pies.

1860-

Simon Hubig jr. was born in Newport Kentucky. At the age of 4, his father passed away leaving his mother to support the family. As a child, Simon and his brother had to help their mother with her bread-baking business.

1890-

Utilizing the baking skills he learned helping his mother as a child, at age 30, Simon opens the first Hubig's pies and baking co. in Cincinnati Ohio.

Using his entrepreneurial spirit, Simon patented a machine able to produce over 30,000 pies a day. This new machine allowed Simon to take the lead in pie manufacturing across the U.S. Simon also developed special pie bags and crates allowing better shipping to all U.S. states.

Later becoming the president of the local national association of master bakers, Hubig became a big lobbyist to the federal government on issues like egg, flour, and wheat pricing.

1910-

With his machine invention being such a big success, the government requested that Simon set up a pie machine in central America to feed the workers of the Panama canal.

1912-

Simon Hubig jr. retires at the age of 52 selling his company to F.O. stone baking company. Simon then spends six years enjoying his retirement collecting art and having a few paintings done of himself.

1918-

Simon decides to come out of retirement and opens up a bakery in Ft. Worth Texas. Soon after, Simon opens up three more locations in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio Texas.

1921-

Simon decides to open a location in New Orleans at 2417 Dauphine Street. Due to the great depression, Simon is forced to close all locations except the New Orleans factory.

1926-

Simon Hubig jr. dies at the age of 66 leaving the company in the hands of his family.

1928-

On the seventh anniversary of Hubig's pies in New Orleans, NOLA residents had consumed over 25 million pies. flavors included Sweet potato, pineapple, peach, strawberry, lemon, coconut, chocolate, blueberry, apple, and banana. Mince pie was popular for a short time but fell from popularity soon after resulting in it being removed from the lineup of flavors.

1943-

Henery Barrette acquires the company from the Hubig family. The company had many hardships during WWll. If not for the owner's family and the employees of the factory using their own sugar rations, the company may have not made it through those hard times.

2005-

Owned and operated by the nephew of Henery Barrett and the son of Henery's business partner Otto Ramsey, the factory experiences a crippling blow from Hurricane Katrina leaving it flooded and in need of repairs.

2006-

After 5 months of closure due to hurricane damages, Hubig's pies made its triumphant return bringing with it hope to a devastated city.

2012-

Six years after the hurricane remodel, the Hubig's pie factory was damaged by fire beyond repair. July 27, 2012- 4:30 am, a call was made to the New Orleans fire department reporting a fire at the factory. Within five minutes, the fire department found themselves fighting a 5-alarm fire with five units on scene. After the fire was extinguished, fire superintendent Charles Parent, reported that the devastating fire started in the fryer room. The cause of the fire was unclear.

2022-

After 12 years of working through some difficulties and hunting for a new location, Hubig's pies makes its anticipated return to its new location at 4925 Jefferson Hwy. in New Orleans.

So, whether you're one of the lucky ones to get your hands on the first released pies after the reopening on November 7th or you're one to wait till the hype subsides, you can rest assured Hudig's is back where they belong. Yes, we did survive without Hubig's for 10 years, but we'd rather not do it again. LONG LIVE HUBIG'S PIES!!!!