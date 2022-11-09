Spending time in nature can be beneficial for stress relief.

Finding my roots Jeremy Bishop

With our new age, fast pace lives, stress can slowly creep up on us and easily create larger mental health problems. Too much stress can also affect our physical health by elevating heart rate and raising blood pressure leading to heart disease or even stroke. stress can affect people differently, but one thing is definite, we can all benefit from having less of it in our life.

Nature can be a healthier alternative to pharmaceuticals or self-medicating. Taking a break from our everyday routine and spending time in nature can greatly reduce stress, benefiting our overall health. Placing ourselves in a quiet slow-pace surrounding for just a few hours a week can release stress, calm our minds, and create a sense of serenity.

In some instances, people are unable to experience nature in person due to mobility constraints or just not enough time in their daily schedules. Although real-world nature is preferred, studies have found that nature through art or virtual reality can be a sufficient substitute. Read more here National liberty of medician

Being with nature doesn't always mean going to the forest and walking a trail. Having a backyard garden, a greenhouse, or even house plants in a quiet part of your home can create a place of peace to escape to daily. Just the act of caring for plants can benefit our health in more ways than we think.

Whether you live in a city, the suburbs, or a rural area you can always find a way to become one with nature. Even just a few hours a week will greatly benefit your stress levels resulting in a better mood for your everyday life. So get out there and find your peace and happiness so you can start living an overall healthier life.