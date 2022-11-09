Spending time in nature can be beneficial for stress relief.

peaceful prospects

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJlLL_0j3WyS5S00
Finding my rootsJeremy Bishop

With our new age, fast pace lives, stress can slowly creep up on us and easily create larger mental health problems. Too much stress can also affect our physical health by elevating heart rate and raising blood pressure leading to heart disease or even stroke. stress can affect people differently, but one thing is definite, we can all benefit from having less of it in our life.

Nature can be a healthier alternative to pharmaceuticals or self-medicating. Taking a break from our everyday routine and spending time in nature can greatly reduce stress, benefiting our overall health. Placing ourselves in a quiet slow-pace surrounding for just a few hours a week can release stress, calm our minds, and create a sense of serenity.

In some instances, people are unable to experience nature in person due to mobility constraints or just not enough time in their daily schedules. Although real-world nature is preferred, studies have found that nature through art or virtual reality can be a sufficient substitute. Read more here National liberty of medician

Being with nature doesn't always mean going to the forest and walking a trail. Having a backyard garden, a greenhouse, or even house plants in a quiet part of your home can create a place of peace to escape to daily. Just the act of caring for plants can benefit our health in more ways than we think.

Whether you live in a city, the suburbs, or a rural area you can always find a way to become one with nature. Even just a few hours a week will greatly benefit your stress levels resulting in a better mood for your everyday life. So get out there and find your peace and happiness so you can start living an overall healthier life.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nature# mental health# healing stress# stress# natures healing

Comments / 0

Published by

Being a person who loves nature and spirituality, i enjoy creating peaceful and inspiring content to better the mind, body, and soul. Learning to enhance the quality of life through a better understanding of nature's healing.

Marrero, LA
231 followers

More from peaceful prospects

Self love, acceptance, and appreciation of self

Self-love is about acceptance and appreciation of who you are. It's being kind to yourself, taking care of your needs, and knowing that you can achieve anything you put your mind to. Just think about how much better you feel when you tell yourself nice things. It's the best way to be happy with yourself and be confident in your own skin.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Louisiana state symbols you may have not known about

Every state has a list of symbols representing its unique way of life. Louisiana's distinctive culture, natural environments, and way of life are unique to this state. You can search the world and never find a place similar to our beautiful state.

Read full story
1 comments

Don't miss the total lunar Eclipse this Tuesday Morning.

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon creating a shadow on the moon's surface. Based on the positioning of the Sun, Earth, and moon, the eclipse can be viewed differently in multiple locations on earth.

Read full story
17 comments
Louisiana State

5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.

Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.

Read full story

Psychedelics being studied as a potential treatment for alcoholism

With everything going on in the world today, daily stress can take a big toll on our mental health. Lack of medical attention can easily lead to self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. More than 6% of adults in the U.S. suffer from an alcohol use disorder. Around 1 in 12 men And 1 in 25 women. In addition, more than 623,000 youth between the age of 12 and 17 also suffer from drug and alcohol abuse.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

How Does Biden's decision on marijuana affect Louisiana?

President Joe Biden has exonerated a large number of Americans sentenced for basic marijuana possession in court, and presently there are inquiries concerning whether state officials will go with the same pattern.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy