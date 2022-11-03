5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.

Louisiana Swamp Morgane Perraud

Fall is here and with it brings cooler weather, fewer mosquitoes, and fewer pesky biting bugs. Louisiana is one of the most environmentally diverse states in the U.S. offering wetlands, swamps, marshlands, hardwood forests, and many other beautiful biomes. Fall is the best time to get out into nature to see beautiful fall foliage, leaves changing, migratory birds, and critters getting ready for winter weather. Here are 5 Beautiful park areas and trails to visit this fall in Louisiana.

1. Barataria preserve Marrero LA

This beautiful park is just a 20-minute drive from downtown New Orleans and is great for a day trip. Barataria preserve offers more than 26,000 acres of wetlands, swamps, and hardwood forests that are great for exploring all day. The park includes a Visitor center offering a wetlands museum, a film theater, and an abundance of information on the local environment. Enjoy Fishing, and hunting, or just spend the day hiking on their many boardwalk trails. If you want to experience a more rugged hike, you can also make use of their many dirt trails, but don't forget your hiking boots. If you're a wildlife lover, you'll encounter alligators, wild boars, over 200 species of wild birds, and many more beautiful animals.

2. Chalmette Battlefeild Chalmette LA

The location of the battle of New Orleans (1815) is only a 20-minute drive from downtown New Orleans. A self-guided tour through 143 acres offers a house built in 1830, a 100-foot Chelmette monument, battlefield ramparts equipped with cannons, and much more. Explore a Civil war cemetery that holds more than 14,000 graves of soldiers from the war of 1812 to the Vietnam war; a free audio tour is available. the visitor center offers ranger talks daily, films, exhibits, and lots of other information on the battle.

3. Wetlands Acadian culture center Thibodaux LA

This park is only a 1 hour 20-minute drive from downtown New Orleans. This park focuses on Acadians who settled in the south Louisiana swamp creating a unique cajun culture specific to south Louisiana. This park shares the cajun way of life through films, special exhibits, music performances, and boat tours of Bayou Lafourche. Free admission to the center and boat tours by ticket and reservation only. Explore recreations of clothing, home furnishings, religion, and cuisine of the local people.

4. St. Tammany Trace Covington LA

Just a 53-minute drive from downtown New Orleans. Originally a corridor for the Illinois Central railway, St. Tammany trace is now great for biking and hiking. this 31-mine trail brings you from downtown Covington, through Abita Springs, Mandeville, and Lacomb, then concludes in Slidell. Bike the whole trail or just take your time exploring the wildlife often seen on the trail. The trail includes bathroom and water stops, a visitor center, pavilions, picnic tables, And even a playground. If you do the whole thing, half, or even a quarter of the trail, you'll experience the beauty of the Northshore.

5. Honey island swamp trail Pearl River LA

Ready to experience one of the most beautiful swamps in Louisiana? Just a 40-minute drive from downtown New Orleans, Honey Island Swamp looks straight out of a movie. Driving through, the swamp has many places to stop roadside to experience the beauty of nature. Encounter Alligators, many different bird species, and wild turkeys. The 1/2-mile trail brings you through a beautiful bottomland forest where you can experience the real beauty of a cypress swamp. So, whether you're driving, boating, fishing, hunting, or just out to take a little stroll, Honey Island Swamp is the perfect day trip for all nature lovers.