Psychedelics being studied as a potential treatment for alcoholism

With everything going on in the world today, daily stress can take a big toll on our mental health. Lack of medical attention can easily lead to self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. More than 6% of adults in the U.S. suffer from an alcohol use disorder. Around 1 in 12 men And 1 in 25 women. In addition, more than 623,000 youth between the age of 12 and 17 also suffer from drug and alcohol abuse.
Top universities are now studying the possibility of psychedelics being a potential treatment for alcohol dependencies. " The Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research is leading the way in exploring innovative treatments using psilocybin. The molecular structure of psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in 'magic mushrooms,' allows it to penetrate the central nervous system, and the scientific and medical experts are just beginning to understand its effects on the brain and mind and its potential as therapeutics for mental illnesses." -John Hopkins center for psychedelics and consciousness research-( John Hopkins)

In a study performed by the John Hopkins Center for psychedelics and consciousness research, an anonymous internet-based survey was conducted among adults who underwent a psychedelic program performed in Mexico. Questions probed alcohol use and post-traumatic stress symptoms 30 days prior to and 30 days post the psychedelic program.

The study researched 51 adult individuals (27 reported alcohol misuse). results show a significant and very large reduction in alcohol misuse and post-traumatic stress symptoms in the 30 days after the treatment. 85% reduced their alcohol consumption to non-risk levels. (33% abstinent; 52% nonrisky drinking). (John Hopkins)

This treatment is still in the early stages of research and shows auspicious results. This kind of treatment can be years off from commonly being offered to the public. if you or someone you know has an alcohol use disorder, please seek help from a medical professional, seek out a 12-step program, and/or AA meetings in your local area.

