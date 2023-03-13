Managing Unmet Expectations | Opinion

danger sign Photo by picmonkey

Expectations are the foundation of life; we all have them. We have expectations of how our kids are going act, how our marriage is going to go, what job we will have and even how our bodies are going to behave. And, if we have lived any amount of life, we have all had our fair share of unmet expectations. It’s ok for some of our expectations to be unmet, but when we have expectations of other people and they continue to go unmet, we may experience seriously decreased satisfaction with that relationship.

What is an expectation? An expectation is an act or state of looking forward or anticipating. Or in other words it is believing that something is going to happen, or should happen, a certain way in the future. To be human is to have expectations and we all have certain expectations of the different kind of relationships that we are in.

However, disappoint can creep in when we experience unmet expectations. There is a famous quote that says, “Expectation is the mother of all frustration.”

To be fair, expectations are not bad per se. We all have them, and they are needed because we train people how to treat us. We use expectations to help mold our children, place boundaries on our adult relationships and even define our work environment. The problem with these expectations, comes when they go unmet for a long period of time.

There are two reasons we may experience unmet expectations:

Our expectations are unrealistic. People who struggle with perfectionism may suffer with unrealistic expectations. They may have such high standards that they expect everything and everyone around them to operate from a position of perfection. They are not able to tolerate mistakes or deficiencies and can therefore be harsh and demanding towards the people around them.

Unfortunately, people who hold unrealistic expectations assume a control that they don’t really have. Unrealistic expectations are rigid without leaving any room for the changing circumstances that are so common in the real world. People with unrealistic expectations often assume that they have all the information needed to make a conclusion about a particular issue. They arrogantly believe that their perception is correct, and anyone else’s is wrong.

These kinds of unrealistic expectations can be extremely damaging to relationships. They leave very little room for people to be human and make mistakes, to the point of driving loved ones away. Expectations are unique to each person, and what may be accepted and expected in one family, may be completely foreign in another.

There is a very thin line between realistic and unrealistic expectations. To be in a healthy relationship we need to be willing to ask ourselves if our expectation is realistic or unrealistic. Does it come from a place of control, perfectionism, idealism? Is it loving, graceful, reasonable? We need to learn to manage our expectations and realize that ultimately, we are not in control. Unrealistic expectations are unhelpful expectations. Even though it is hard, work on relinquishing them.

Our expectations are not communicated. Like unrealistic communications, uncommunicated expectations can lead to frustration and disappointment. This is very common in highly dysfunctional families, where either the mother or the father dominates the family unit. Usually there is an “unspoken book of rules” that the household is supposed to decipher and live by. If any one of the family members wittingly or unwittingly breaks the rules, they suffer severe consequences from the domineering parent.

This type of relationship dysfunction is often replicated when we expect our partners or children to “read our minds.” We erect an expectation in our heads and then challenge the other person to decode our innermost thoughts. This is a sure recipe for conflict and hurt. No one responds well to being manipulated with the punishing tactic of the “silent treatment” when we are unable to read the other person’s mind.

The solution to both of these is simple: communicate. Most people in loving relationships are willing to meet reasonable expectations if they are communicated in a healthy way. Communicate your needs and allow the other person to listen and make a choice about responding to them. Accept their no, if they decide they can’t meet your expectation. Decide if your particular expectation can remain unmet and if so, carry on. But if your expectation is a non-negotiable, like the expectation of fidelity, you can then make an informed decision about the future of your relationship.