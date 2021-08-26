Fares on Plymouth Metrolink will be reduced to $1 in September and October

PLYMOUTH, MN - Plymouth Metrolink, in collaboration with Metro Transit and other regional transit companies, is reducing regular prices to $1 in September and October.

"We are joining Metro Transit to reduce fares as a thank you to our riders," Metrolink Transit Administrator Nur Kasin said. "We also see it as an opportunity to welcome new riders and to showcase what we can offer for commuters."

The fare cut applies to Metrolink express and reverse services, as well as cash, stored value cards, and mobile ticketing. It does not apply to Metrolink Dial-A-Ride shuttles.

Fares are reduced to 50 cents for the following:

Seniors aged 65 and up

Youth 6-12 years old

Holders of a Medicare card

Customers with limited mobility

Holders of TAP cards

Each year, Plymouth Metrolink delivers approximately 500,000 rides via three modes of transportation: fast buses to downtown Minneapolis, reverse commuter service from Minneapolis to Plymouth, and dial-a-ride service to local locations.

The City of Plymouth established Plymouth Metrolink in 1984. According to a state statute authorizing suburban cities to build their own transit systems, it was the first transit system established. Plymouth's objectives are to provide local service connected to the regional transit system as a whole.

Plymouth is a charter member of the Suburban Transit Association (STA). The STA was founded in 1995 with the mission of enhancing the metropolitan region's transportation system through the provision of high-quality suburban transit services, consequently reducing congestion in one of the country's fastest developing regions. Maple Grove Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Plymouth Metrolink, and SouthWest Transit are among the STA providers.

To learn more about Plymouth Metrolink and to begin route planning, go to plymouthmn.gov/transit.

Have a question about the Plymouth Metrolink? Call 763-509-5535 or email transit@plymouthmn.gov.

