Lisa Jacobson was elected Mayor of Brooklyn Park by a razor-thin margin of two votes over Hollies Winston

BROOKLYN PARK, MN - The Brooklyn Park City Council confirmed the results of a special election on Monday night, August 23, in which Council Member Lisa Jacobson narrowly defeated DFL-endorsed candidate Hollies Winston by two votes to become the city's new mayor. This comes after a recount on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Jacobson will be sworn in the next Week.

The recounted vote totals:

Lisa Jacobson - (3416)

Hollies Winston - (3414)

Write-ins - (26)

In its capacity as the Board of Certification, the Council evaluated seven challenged ballots from the recount. It certified the recount results, which showed Jacobson winning by a two-vote lead over Hollies Winston.

The Council issued resolutions certifying the recount results and Jacobson as the elected Mayor candidate. Jacobson will be sworn in at City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, on Monday, August 30, 2021. The event's specifics will be announced at a later date.

Jacobson's victory leaves a vacancy in the East District Council seat, filled in a special election. The Council will approve an election schedule at a future meeting that includes candidate filling dates, a potential primary date, and an election date.

Lisa Jacobson ran for City Council to make a positive change in Brooklyn Park in a fresh way. She is serving her first term on the Council, which began in January 2017.

She formerly served on the Planning Commission, the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission, and as the Brooklyn Park Foundation Chair. Lisa is a Brooklyn Park Lion and has previously served as President of the Brooklyn Park Women of Today, Chair of the Brooklyn Avenues Advisory Committee and the Brooklyn Park Community Organization (BPCO), and Vice-Chair of the Hennepin County Sheriff Foundation Board of Directors.

In 2013, she was named the Brooklyn Park Youth Mentor of the Year, and in 2008, she received the Mayor's Good Citizenship Award. She also spent 13 years as a Girl Scout troop leader.

Lisa has lived in Brooklyn Park for over 30 years and was born and raised in the neighboring community of Robbinsdale. She is the mother of two children, both of whom graduated from Champlin Park High School.

