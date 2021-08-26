More than $3,8 million provided to 40 groups to help young people find jobs and training

ST. PAUL, MN - During the 2021-2022 state fiscal year, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, or DEED, has awarded $3,893,100 to 40 groups to assist young people with workforce development and training opportunities.

Metro organizations earned 76 percent of available funding, while Greater Minnesota received 22 percent. The remaining 2 percent of cash was allocated to organizations serving both Metro and Greater Minnesota. Teenagers at Work grants were awarded by DEED's Office of Youth Development to organizations that support economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 14 to 24.

These programs will assist young people of color, those with disabilities, and those from low-income families in finding good-paying jobs in high-growth industries. DEED stated that it's precisely what people need: a tailored approach for youth who confront the most significant institutional impediments. Youth development and employment training are critical to the well-being of our communities and the economy of our state.

Youth at Work Opportunity Grants is DEED's flagship competitive youth employment program, and it advances Governor Tim Walz and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove's egalitarian aims.

As required by state law, the program prioritizes treatment to adolescents of color and youth with disabilities (116L.562). Furthermore, youth must be economically poor or at risk. At-risk youth may encounter a variety of difficulties, including homelessness, participation with the juvenile justice system, pregnancy/parenthood, and being a future or current dropout.

While the state continues to invest in luring young Minnesotans to training and development programs, DEED's Youth at Work partners are aiding today's and tomorrow's workforce in reaching economic security and obtaining new skills.

The complete list of the 40 groups that have been given funds, as well as the amount they receive and the substance of their projects, may be found on the DEED website.

