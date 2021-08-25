Hennepin County now mandates all employees to be COVID-19 vaccinated

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - On August 17, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners established a policy requiring workers, contractors, and volunteers to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status and confirm immunization by October 1, 2021, or to comply with obligatory COVID-19 testing regularly.

This policy applies to all Hennepin County employees, contractors, and volunteers who work in person in a county facility or the community on behalf of the county. This obligation is subject to limited waivers for medical and religious reasons.

Why is Hennepin County taking this critical step?

COVID-19 cases are again on the rise, and Hennepin County continues to see high rates of community transmission. Additionally, hospitalization rates are growing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health, increasing immunization rates in the community is critical for halting the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta form.

"The vaccines are safe, and highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death," remarks Hennepin County Public Health Director Susan Palchick, Ph.D., MPH. "Every person who gets vaccinated gets us closer to ending the pandemic."

"We are proud to join the growing coalition of employers in Minnesota who are requiring vaccination," tells Board Chair Marion Greene, District 3 Commissioner. "By taking this action we hope to strengthen community norms around vaccination, and keep our employees and residents safe and healthy."

Requiring vaccinations of employees is a critical component of Hennepin County's multilayered approach to protecting individuals, which also includes the requirement of facial coverings, physical separation if practicable, and remote work.

This policy contributes to the protection of our workforce's health and safety, as well as the health and safety of clients, customers, visitors, and residents who seek Hennepin County services.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.