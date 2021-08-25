Lateasha, a YWCA St. Paul Sweet Success 2021 honoree, shares her experience of fighting for her son

ST. PAUL, MN - Lateasha M., a Sweet Success 2021 honoree of the YWCA St. Paul, shares her story. She worked with YWCA St. Paul case managers to secure a steady, living-wage job and establish a local community to lay the groundwork for her son's future success.

Lateasha went to Minnesota three years ago and was unaware she was pregnant at the time. As a result, she was happy when she learned since she had her baby at 39. It was as though a shock had occurred, a complete shock. Lateasha perplexed; 'What am I to do? You are aware that I am a single parent; what am I to do?' Struggling tremendously, holding down two to three jobs.

She was unable to locate an affordable child care facility for her son. She was unable to work due to her inability to pay for reasonable daycare. She had an apartment but was unable to maintain it due to her inability to work. And she is simply homeless at that point. She was about to give up when she realized that everything would be fine.

Lateasha was introduced to the YWCA by Ramsey county. To her, the YWCA staff is everything. YWCA was already assisting her, but they took it to a whole new level by paying off debt, locating a home for her, and assisting her once she moved in until she found a solid job. Lateasha admires YWCA not only for their financial assistance but also for their moral support.

As she stated, she came here knowing no one, and as a result, she can contact YWCA for anything, any questions, or anything. She is optimistic that she simply required that extra push to get her through and that this is where she is now.

Lateasha's ultimate goal is to work as long as her son is safe and stable. She is capable of doing what she needs to do for her son, which is to provide him with everything he desires and requires in life to live a great life. That is what she will work for and will continue to work for to provide a solid foundation for her son.

