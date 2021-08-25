5 places to find classic ice cream in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, MN - A variety of malts shakes and froyo choices may be found across the greater St. Cloud area, in addition to the traditional cone and sundae selections. This is the place where you may cool your head while also satisfying that insatiable sweet appetite of yours. For additional information on each location, please click on the name of the establishment. Please enjoy responsibly (or not).

Dairy Queen

Everyone's favorite ice cream mix From blizzards to banana splits, Queen has two locations in St. Cloud and one in Sauk Rapids to satisfy our need for the old-fashioned treats we remember. In addition, if you download their app before a visit, we may get some great discounts on sweets.

Fudgin' Delicious Ice Cream

Fudgin' Delicious is now open at the food court of Crossroads Mall in Waite Park and on Highway 15 in Sartell, near Walmart. Fudgin' Delicious is also available in the food court of Crossroads Mall in Waite Park. Fudgin' Delicious offers Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream in addition to burgers, hot dogs, and fries, among other items.

Twisty

Mr. Twisty takes advantage of nostalgia by operating a walk-up counter exclusively during the summer months. Sweet delights include everything from traditional cones to blended twisters, shakes, Italian ice, and more! If you want to make a whole dinner out of it, they also have hot food to choose from. This hidden treasure in St. Cloud is a must-see – and taking a picture of your cone is essential.

Cold Stone Creamery

Those who have never been here before may be surprised when they smack the carefully chosen flavor of ice cream directly onto a prep station – rather than in a cone or dish. Customers wait while they add the toppings of their choice, gradually realizing that this is a real one-of-a-kind ice cream experience.

Rock Creek Coffeehouse

There are times when a cup of coffee is essential and times when ice cream is needed. Then there are situations in which both are necessary. Travel to Sauk Rapids' Rock Creek Coffeehouse for a boost of energy and a chance to chill down. Choose from various unusual tastes such as cotton candy, brownie s'more, and peppermint bonbon!

