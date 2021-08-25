Top 3 historical museums in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Minneapolis metropolitan region contains a total of 55 museums. This amount will keep people occupied from their first visit through the several subsequent visits. Museums in the Twin Cities provide a wide range of topics, from historical documents to gastronomic inheritance.

Unveil the tales behind extraordinary objects and learn about the past of Minnesota at these three fascinating and entertaining historical museums in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota History Center

The Minnesota History Center, an interactive museum with both permanent and rotating exhibitions, offers concerts, talks, family days, and other special events throughout the year in downtown Minneapolis. The Minnesota Historical Society library and archives are appropriately collected, making it a popular research destination for schools, family historians, and scholars.

Foshay Museum & Observation Deck

The Foshay Tower is a Twin Cities icon. In 1929 Wilbur Foshay, mogul of utilities, constructed this loving tribute to the monument of Washington. For 48 years, the Foshay Tower, at 447 feet, was the highest landmark in the Midwest. Visit the museum to learn about this unusual skyscraper's eccentric creator while you can get a bird's eye perspective of the city from the outside Observation Deck on the 31st level.

Mill City Museum

The Mill City Museum was established amid the remains of what was once the world's biggest flour mill. The museum is open for the public to learn about Minneapolis' flour business and other riverside trade that contributed to the city's growth, the Minneapolis flour industry, and other riverfront commerce, such as the eight-story elevator display in the Flour Tower.

This museum will also show Kevin Kling's short video "Minneapolis in 19 Minutes Flat," which he co-created and narrated with his wife. Visitors can also enjoy the famous Stone Arch Bridge, St. Anthony Falls, and the Mississippi River from the top of the hotel's observation deck.

