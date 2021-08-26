The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is expanding its First Responder Sticker Program

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, or HCSO, just debuted a simple new tool to assist both first responders and Hennepin County residents with special needs.

The HCSO now provides stickers that can be attached to a home or vehicle to notify police, fire, and emergency medical services of people who have particular circumstances to consider.

"When emergency services are called, it's almost always a stressful situation," Sheriff David P. Hutchinson explained. "Everyone being attended to by emergency responders deserves compassionate and informed care. That begins with understanding. These stickers are a simple and effective way to inform first responders of critical information, which leads to better results for all parties."

The initiative debuted with three stickers in early August. However, in response to several public demands, a fourth sticker has been added: An Occupant May Be A Person With A Disability.

The stickers are intended to be placed in a conspicuous location in a front entryway or corridor, such as a door or window, on an internal bedroom door; or on a visible spot on an inside bedroom door.

There are presently four different stickers available:

An Occupant May Be Autistic or Special Needs An Occupant May Have Dementia or Alzheimer's An Occupant May Be Deaf or Hearing Impaired An Occupant May Be A Person with a Disability

You may view the entire set of stickers by clicking on this link.

Due to high demand, HCSO has made the stickers available for in-person pick up at the Public Safety Services Division HQ (9401 83rd Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, 55445) and Water Patrol HQ (9401 83rd Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, 55445). (4141 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 55384).

All Hennepin County residents can obtain the stickers by completing the online form here.

Stickers will also be available at the HCSO booth at the junction of Dan Patch and Cooper Street, in front of the Merchandise Mart, during the Minnesota State Fair.

