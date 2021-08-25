The Young Women's Christian Association St. Paul is now accepting volunteer applications

ST. PAUL, MN - For nearly 120 years, the Young Women's Christian Association, or YWCA, in St. Paul has been breaking down barriers and strengthening communities, mostly due to volunteer efforts.

This critical goal continues, and they are always looking for methods for anyone, individually or in a group, to assist the group in meeting pressing community needs. Volunteers in need are listed below, and you can browse opportunities by selecting your area of interest.

1) Assistance to Organizations (Onsite or Remote)

This is the volunteer opportunity for you if you enjoy an organized filing cabinet, shredder hum, and The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up! Help YWCA St. Paull enhances its internal systems by filing, sorting paperwork, organizing donations, etc.

Details:

On-site opportunity located in our administrative offices in St. Paul, but some administrative activities that can be done remotely.

Flexible working from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since the administrative offices are closed, limited options are available to individuals (no groups)

The ability to lift 15 pounds is helpful but not required.

2) Yard Maintenance Volunteer (Onsite)

As part of their life skills training and stabilization assistance, YWCA St. Paul homeless women and their children are provided a secure, supportive place to dwell. You may support our program's kids by weeding, mulching, and leaf raking. The ideal volunteer is physically fit and can preserve confidentiality and respect for residents.

Details:

Opportunities can be found at their St. Paul rental properties.

Individuals and groups alike are welcome to apply.

The schedule is flexible.

3) Adopt a Unit (Onsite or Remote)

Individuals/groups can adopt an apartment/unit and help prepare it for a new family. Cleaning, painting, floor waxing, and small repairs. The ideal volunteer is physically fit, maintains confidentiality, and respects residents.

Details:

Opportunity is available at our St. Paul housing properties; for more information about safety accommodations, see the section below.

You can also make a difference by sponsoring a unit.

3–5 volunteers, 1 day/month, 6-hour commitment

Donations of supplies are appreciated.

4) Create a “Birthday Party in a Bag” (remote)

Help parents and families in YW housing programs celebrate their children's birthdays by donating party items. Fill an all-ages gender-neutral party bag with candles, birthday hats, streamers, and tablecloths. Please only include new products from Dollar Tree, Target, Walmart, etc.

5) Welcome Baskets (remote)

Many of the families come from shelters or have no home at all. By constructing a welcome basket with basic things, you can help a local family settle into their new home and life.

6) Blankets for Families (remote)

You can assist a local family to feel more at ease in their new home by donating handcrafted blankets.

Ready to apply? To register, click on the corresponding link below!

For individual applications click here. (

For group applications click here. (

For additional information about volunteer possibilities, please contact Briana Riley, Volunteer Coordinator, at volunteer@ywcastpaul.org.

