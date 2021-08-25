The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking a new funding model for outdoor recreation

ST. PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is working with Minnesotans to develop a new outdoor recreation and conservation, funding model. The DNR wants to assist new, returning, and long-time outdoor lovers while responsibly managing the state's natural resources.

"Minnesota's high quality, diverse, and abundant outdoor spaces and opportunities are available today because the state made significant investments in the past. Unfortunately, those same foundational investments are not being made today," explained DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

Sarah is delighted and encouraged as this crucial work guarantees adequate and sustainable funding for conservation and outdoor recreation. Sarah believes that, with the support of Minnesotans, people now have the ability to co-create a vision for the future they desire for future generations.

Current outdoor financing in Minnesota has challenges. For example, user fees do not keep pace with inflation, making it difficult for the DNR to manage resources and provide affordable outdoor access properly.

Aside from the Clean Water, Land, and Legacy Amendment, which is constitutionally dedicated to environmental protection, Minnesotans have shown support for natural resource management and outdoor recreation.

According to Erika Rivers, DNR director of parks and trails, getting out in nature has become more popular among Minnesotans. A new financial mechanism is needed to ensure that these experiences are equitable and available to all Minnesotans today and in the future.

A future vision for outdoor leisure and conservation and possible finance alternatives will be identified during the current phase of the project. The DNR will also work with essential advisors and DNR staff. This collaborative endeavor will result in a funding framework that incorporates research, best practices, and public involvement by mid-2022.

"Minnesotans' perspectives on this framework will be critical—we want to hear from new and long-time outdoor enthusiasts, as well as those who have felt unwelcome or left out," Dave Olfelt, DNR fish and wildlife director, commented.

Olfelt stated that high natural resources and access to outdoor recreation options are critical to Minnesota's quality of life. He believes that conservation and outdoor recreation funding require a coordinated strategy that considers the whole range of ways people interact with the outdoors.

